Grieving families across the UK are being charged wildly varying prices for cremations, whilst also facing higher cremation costs.

An analysis of the Cremation Fee League Table1 by consumer watchdog the Good Funeral Guide shows an astonishing range of fees varying from £392 in Belfast to £1,100 in Angus, Scotland – a difference of £708.

The analysis, which only looks at cremation fees and not the full price for a funeral, calls the disparity a ‘postcode lottery’.

In contrast, Pure Cremation offers the same all-inclusive price across the whole of the UK for its simple, unattended cremation service, including the hand delivery of the ashes. Their fuss-free service allows families to separate the cremation from the celebration of life event, giving complete control over the style, location and cost of the farewell.

This ‘uncoupling’ of the two parts of a funeral was the key money-saving recommendation from the Good Funeral Guide’s CEO, Fran Hall, who encourages people to explore the possibility of hiring a venue for the ceremony and arranging a separate cremation at another time.

Pure Cremation founder, Catherine Powell, said “The Good Funeral Guide is a highly respected advocate for funeral consumers, and we warmly welcome this endorsement of separating the two parts of a funeral to achieve a farewell that is both more personal and more affordable. Now people worried about funeral costs will have greater confidence to arrange a great send-off without breaking the bank.”

Since it launched in 2015, Pure Cremation has seen exponential growth in demand for its fuss-free cremation service, and in 2021 it became the UK’s best-selling funeral plan provider, attracting 65,000 new customers.

Catherine added, “Our success signals a profound change in how people are thinking about funerals, placing much more importance on the gathering to share memories than on the traditional ceremonial vehicles and crematorium chapel venue. People who want to say goodbye their way and direct cremation helps them do just that.”

Pure Cremation was founded in 2015 as the first UK specialist in direct cremation. Over the past six years, the company has grown exponentially.

It is proud to be reshaping the UK’s funeral sector by offering a choice beyond the traditional format, and its success demonstrates that the future of UK funerals has undergone a profound and lasting change.



