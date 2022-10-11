Academia Technology Group (ATG), the IT solutions and services business for the education, creative, public, and private sectors, has set out its plans for further growth after reporting revenues of £114m in 2022.



The company grew its turnover by 34% year-on-year and has increased its overall headcount by 40 staff to over 180 to support the delivery of its growing service portfolio from its new headquarters in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.



In the year ahead its four-pronged growth strategy will focus on:



- Vendor partnerships – establishing new strategic vendor partnerships to deliver on additional customer requirements. This will build on key partnerships and agreements with Apple, Adobe, and VMware.



- New sectors – growing the number of business customers and expanding its footprint in the NHS and wider public sector.



- Building the service portfolio – investing in increased capability within managed cyber security and IT assets disposal, expanding its technology stack to include key strategic vendors and partner suppliers to provide a comprehensive service that will meet growing customer requirements.



- Geographic Expansion – new regional hubs to support the managed service for schools. ATG will also expand the geographic coverage of the IT asset recycling business which is seeing rapid growth.



In line with ATG’s mission to improve access to technology in every community, the company will continue to invest in its programme of partnerships with sports clubs which provides schools with free technology resources.



The programme, which was initially rolled out in July 2022, allows qualifying schools to claim a combination of free Acer devices and IT support services from ATG with an uptake already in excess of 500 devices in the first three months since launch.



Commenting on the results, Mark McCormack, Chief Commercial Officer at ATG said:



“Our growth in the last year has been fuelled by customers who need a trusted partner who ensures they have the best technology and best support in place for their day-to-day operations.



We know from our sustained growth in the education sector, that where we provide the right combination of services we’re seen as the long-term partner of choice for our clients.



By growing the number of vendors we work with, and diversifying our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients, we’ll be in a strong position to deliver on our ambitious growth plans in our current sectors of strength and in new ones such as cyber security services, sustainability, and cloud storage solutions”



Andrew Harman, Owner of Academia Technology Group said:



“Two years on from making our growth investment in ATG, the business is making impressive progress, further securing its position as the IT partner of choice for its clients in education, the NHS and in the private sector.



I am confident the strategy for the year ahead will position the business for future success, even with the economic challenges that lie ahead.



Every business should play a part in supporting the community it serves, and I am delighted to see the partnerships we are forging with sports clubs help schools and communities, giving them access to IT equipment. This will provide even more children with the technology they need as the programme gathers pace over the coming months.”



