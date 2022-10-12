The Ultrasafe BBL uses an ultra-sound guided fat transfer procedure based on Dr Del Vecchio's leading-edge guidelines

World-leading US plastic surgeon Dr Daniel Del Vecchio joins the Cadogan Clinic’s International Faculty, where he was handpicked for his innovative, pioneering approach to safety on the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Renowned globally for his research on fat transplantation and patient safety, Dr Del Vecchio is a leader in BBL procedures, possessing the experience and expertise to solve all technical aspects of the procedure, having performed over 3,500 throughout his career.



The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) recommended their members refrain from performing BBL procedures after a patient from the UK tragically died in August 2018 after travelling abroad to have the procedure.



Following concerns over the safety of the BBL procedure highlighted on an international scale, Dr Del Vecchio led extensive clinical research, reviewing large amounts of science and data to fully understand the cause of BBL dangers. Based on Dr Del Vecchio’s breakthrough research, expertise in BBL surgery and published guidelines on how to perform BBL surgery safely, BAAPS issued new safety guidance and recommendations on Monday 10th October and the procedure can be performed again.



Ultrasafe BBL

The Cadogan Clinic, a world-leading plastic surgery clinic and centre of excellence, is delighted to be the first clinic in the UK to offer the Ultrasafe BBL. The Ultrasafe BBL uses an ultra-sound guided fat transfer procedure based on Dr Del Vecchio's leading-edge guidelines, ensuring the safe distribution of fat over the muscle. Complications and even fatalities happen when fat is injected into the buttocks muscle which contains large blood vessels; if fat is injected into these it can travel to the heart and lungs, which can be fatal. Using ultrasound as a guide within the procedure ensures the precision of the injection and avoids this risk.



Dr Del Vecchio joins a host of pioneering plastic surgeons at the Cadogan Clinic, including the Clinic’s founder Mr Bryan Mayou, a plastic surgery innovator responsible for introducing liposuction, microvascular surgery and vascular lasers to the UK and inventing many surgical techniques, which have helped shape the global industry.





Guidelines for Ultrasafe BBL:

• BBL should be an ultrasound-assisted for accurate fat positioning (over the muscle)

• Surgeons should never perform more than three BBL procedures a day – fatigue is a distraction (the Cadogan Clinic imposes a strict limit of two per day for ultimate safety)

• The same surgeon should perform the full operation for continuity of care

• Implants should not be used - 30% of butt implants need to be removed after 3 years and it is a dangerous operation





What is the BBL?

The Brazilian Butt Lift is a surgical procedure which involves fat being removed through a liposuction procedure to the flanks, abdomen, hips, lower back or thighs and reinjected to the buttocks and hips. The procedure was first pioneered back in 1960 by a Brazilian surgeon and has risen in popularity throughout the past 10 years in response and continues to grow in popularity as people seek to achieve a fuller, perkier derrière. The Cadogan Clinic has seen a 100% increase in enquiries for BBL this year and is doing more Ultrasafe BBL procedures than any other facility in the UK, being the home of both Dr Del Vecchio and Dr Omar Tillo who wrote the BAAPS paper on BBL safety and recommendations.



-ends-



For further information and interviews with Dr Dan Del Vecchio please contact: alina@alinawallace.com / 07946 189672



About The Cadogan Clinic:

The Cadogan Clinic is the UK’s leader in Aesthetic Medicine with a market-leading specialism in both the cosmetic and dermatological sectors. The industry-leading team of consultants practise at the vanguard of clinical medicine using the latest research, treatments and surgical innovations to deliver outstanding results. The Clinic has an ongoing commitment to education and research and has established a leading surgical fellowship in the cosmetic sector. Specialising in cosmetic surgery procedures, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, dermatology and Mole Check, the Cadogan Clinic is passionate about pioneering change. www.cadoganclinic.com