The summit has been designed to help the industry embrace open collaboration across the supply chain and unlock new ideas and innovations

• RedCabin’s Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2022 will take place from 8 - 9 November 2022 in the Ideas Train Hall, Frankfurt.

• Hosted by Deutsche Bahn, the summit will include an exclusive tour of the Ideenzug (“IdeasTrain”) concept.

• Chaired by Kirsty Dias at Priestmangoode, it will feature keynote speeches, product launches, panel discussions and interactive working groups from Alstom, Angel Trains, Great Western Railway, Growag, Talgo Group, Ace4rail, DB Regio AG, Seymourpowell and many more.



BERLIN: RedCabin today announces the Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2022, taking place at the Ideas Train Hall in Frankfurt, Germany from 8 - 9 November. Hosted by Deutsche Bahn, the summit will feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour and exploration of the Ideenzug (“IdeasTrain”).



With more than 64 percent of rail professionals stating a lack of collaboration across the supply chain is preventing new interior innovation from transforming the onboard experience¹, the two-day summit brings together industry leaders to share expertise, develop partnerships, and unveil products and concepts capable of reshaping the next generation of interiors.



Monica Wick, CEO and founder of RedCabin, comments: “Passenger expectations have evolved and there is now much greater focus on hygiene, privacy, accessibility, and sustainability onboard. The summit has been designed to help the industry embrace open collaboration across the supply chain and unlock new ideas and innovations that go beyond these expectations and enhance rail travel for all.”



Several key themes will be explored at the summit, including:



• Interior innovation: including exclusive unveilings of the Ideenzug and ICE interiors from Deutsche Bahn and the “Cocoon It” concept from Büro + Staubach, as well as panel discussions exploring the latest trends shaping flexible seating and colour, material, and finish (CMF).

• Digital and design developments: including dedicated workshops exploring topics such as driver cabs of the future, digital technologies for customer centric trains, and catering areas onboard high-speed trains.

• Creating circularity: featuring keynote presentations on the development of sustainable materials and new approaches to creating a circular economy across the supply chain.



The Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2022 is supported by industry partners including Sekisui Kydex, Henkel, Senoplast, ELeather, Neveon, Priestmangoode, Metzo GmbH, Perrone, Altro, Milwaukee Composites, and Seisenbacher. For more information or to download the summit agenda, please visit: https://railway-interior-innovation-europe.redcabin.de/



Media passes are available for journalists wishing to attend the summit.



¹ Data taken from Future of Rail Interiors Survey 2022, conducted by RedCabin – June 2022.



