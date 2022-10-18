Two senior leaders from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' European 100.



Sven Hennige, Senior Managing Director for Central Europe and France, and Matthew Weston, Senior Managing Director for the United Kingdom, UAE and Benelux region have each been named to the annual list for three consecutive years.



Those included on Staffing Industry Analysts’ European 100 are selected based on their achievements and impact on the workforce solutions ecosystem over the past twelve months. The list is a recognition of leaders and executives whose strengths, tenacity and vision have contributed significantly to the European staffing market.



“In addition to achieving outstanding business results, Sven and Matt’s achievements in driving employee engagement, building a culture of inclusion and supporting our communities over the past year has been incredible. I am proud of their leadership and this well-deserved recognition of being named among the European staffing industry’s top influencers” said Greg Scileppi, President of International Talent Solutions Operations at Robert Half.



About Robert Half's 2022 Winners



Sven Hennige is a Senior Managing Director for Robert Half and leads the company’s talent solutions operations in Germany, France, and Switzerland. He joined Robert Half in 2000 and his responsibilities today span Europe’s largest and third-largest economies. A strong collaborator and innovator, Sven excels in identifying new solutions and services to address customers’ evolving business challenges. He is a mentor, advocate of employee learning and professional development, and excels in building an engaged and inclusive culture for all. ESG is a stated priority on his leadership agenda and is evident in practices embraced throughout his region and in certifications such as France’s Label Diversité.



Matt Weston is a Senior Managing Director for Robert Half and leads the company’s talent solutions operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, UAE, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxemburg. Since joining the company in 1999, Matt has expanded his scope and today oversees locations across a wide range of countries and cultures from the Middle East and across Europe including the second largest economy. His region was the first in Europe to embrace three of Robert Half’s employee network groups (ENGs) to promote inclusivity and connection for employees: the Global Women’s Employee Network, the Black Employee Network, and BELONG, the company’s LGBTQIA+ group. Matt co-leads Robert Half’s international charity program supporting Make-A-Wish® and in 2021championed employees across 17 countries to help raise more than $170,000 USD to grant wishes for critically ill children around the world.



About Robert Half



﻿Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract professionals and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm.



