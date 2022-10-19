Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, has been named in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 Europe List, an annual recognition of the most influential people in the European staffing industry.



This accolade identifies the leaders and entrepreneurs who help shape the industry, have a positive impact on the world of work and guide their firms through the rapidly changing ecosystem. The list, compiled by SIA, includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, reformers, lawyers and businesspeople with a wide range of skills and accomplishments who hail from a multitude of staffing markets in the region.



With over 25 years’ industry knowledge, Melanie is an expert in the recruitment outsourcing sector. In January 2021 she launched APSCo OutSource, a trade association that represents members’ interests while promoting quality and best practice across the outsourcing community.



This marks the second year that Melanie has made the Staffing 100 Europe List since taking on her role at APSCo OutSource, while APSCo’s Global CEO, Ann Swain, remains one of the founding members of the SIA Hall of Fame.



Melanie comments:



“It’s a real honour to be recognised alongside some of the most influential and visionary industry leaders in this year's SIA Staffing 100 Europe list. Since launching APSCo OutSource almost two years ago, the continued growth of the trade association and its wider-ranging client community is one of my greatest achievements over the past year and I am extremely grateful to the entire OutSource team who helped make this happen.



“One of my key aims was to very quickly ensure that APSCo OutSource becomes the go to trade body for end-clients looking to find reputable, reliable and fully vetted outsourced partners and service providers. Our intention is to involve clients, partners and service providers in discussions from the off to ensure we are all pushing in the same direction in finding innovative solutions to the many resourcing challenges businesses face. Our launch of the OutSource Client Community is just one step towards achieving this – with more collaborations on our radar for the coming year.





