David Leigh, CEO and Matthew Rodger, Chief Growth & Commercial Officer of the talent outsourcing and advisory services provider, AMS, have been named in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 Europe List, an annual list of the most influential people in the European staffing industry.



The 2022 list identifies the leaders and entrepreneurs who help shape the industry, have a positive impact on the world of work and guide their firms through the rapidly changing ecosystem. The list, compiled by SIA, includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, reformers, lawyers and businesspeople with a wide range of skills and accomplishments who hail from a multitude of staffing markets in the region.



Under David’s stewardship, AMS has emerged as a market leader in bridging the gap between technology and talent. The company is at the forefront of the digital transformation the sector has seen in recent years and as the battle for talent has intensified, this tech focus has enabled AMS to support ever more clients with their workforce requirements.



On his inclusion on the list this year, David Leigh comments:



“This is a great honour, not just for me but for everyone at AMS. Our focus on technology and digital enablement means we are well positioned to help our clients navigate the complexities of talent acquisition. We have deep expertise in this area which is paying dividends in allowing us to deliver solutions which not only meet the immediate needs of clients but their future requirements too. It’s a real point of difference for AMS and something I am particularly proud of. The strong position we have built in the EMEA & US markets has enabled us to attract new clients and expand the range of services we offer to existing clients”.



Matthew’s leadership has seen AMS capitalize on its sector leading knowledge in banking and finance recruitment process outsourcing by expanding into the pharmaceutical and life sciences, renewables and digital and technology sectors.



Matthew Rodger, who has featured in the list for the last 4 years went on to add:



“It’s hugely humbling to be included on this distinguished list of professionals once again. AMS has enjoyed a very successful year to date, experiencing significant growth as our global footprint continues to expand organically and in addition, we completed the acquisition of our long-term partner in India, FlexAbility, renamed to ‘FlexAbility by AMS’. We are privileged to work with some of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world, partnering with them to deliver a diverse range of talent acquisition and advisory solutions across multiple sectors and geographies.”



