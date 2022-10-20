WITH ONLY 2% OF US CHOOSING TO GARDEN IN WINTER, CELEBRITY EXPERT, MR PLANT GEEK, SHARES HIS TOP 10 TIPS FOR THE COLD MONTHS AHEAD.





• Only 2% of UK adults will spruce up their garden in the winter (whereas 30% will garden in spring)

• Many of us are fair-weather gardeners, with 39% of adults saying the lack of warm weather stops them from gardening in the winter months

• Only a fifth of Brits improve their garden more than once a year

• Four in five UK adults don’t plant bulbs during the winter months



Despite popular belief, winter is the perfect time to be sprucing up your garden, according to TV plantsman and horticulturalist Michael Perry (also known as Mr Plant Geek.)



It’s a message that needs to be shared with the British public as only 2% of us tackle our gardens in the winter months, with 39% reporting that the lack of warm weather is what deters us from donning our garden gloves.



Michael comments: “You know what it’s like. You intend to get on top of your garden in the summer, but you really just want to sunbathe! Most people don’t realise how much gardening you can get done in the quieter winter months. Gardening in the cooler season has many benefits, for the plants and for you.”



Top 5 Gardening Jobs We Put Off During Winter:



1. Ordering seeds for Spring

2. Pruning fruit trees

3. Digging garden beds

4. Creating a compost heap

5. Covering the ground



So, although 80% of adults don’t plants bulbs in the winter, they might reap the rewards if they did and while 30% of people spruced up their garden in the spring, only 24% actually protect their plants from the cold in winter. With only a fifth of Brits improving their gardens more than once a year, it might be time to consider a gardening strategy for all seasons.



This is why waste removal expert HIPPO has teamed up with Michael to help Brits get their gardens ship shape this winter; before al fresco dining and the outdoor entertaining season rolls back around.



Here are Michael’s top 10 winter gardening tips:



1. The winter is the perfect time to add plants to your garden, particularly in bare root form - when they’re dormant. You can buy a wide range of bare root fruit trees and perennials, which establish much more easily than potted plants do in the warmer months.



2. Don’t neglect your winter containers - you can use a range of colourful plants, such as hellebores, primroses and pansies, to add as much colour to your front garden or patio as you would in the height of the summer.



3. Before it gets too cold, mulch your plants with fresh compost, leaf mould or bark - this will keep the moisture locked in and start to nourish the soil. Plus, in the warmer months, it will also prevent any weeds from coming through!



4. It’s always a good idea to leave the seed heads on your plants through the autumn - as they have a great architecture and provide homes to insects. However, if they start to break down, it’s best to clear them from the surface of the soil, as they could spread bacteria.



5. You might find that the quieter days in winter are the perfect time to clean up your garden - by pressure-washing surfaces and clearing areas that you haven’t got around to.



6. If you’re doing a big garden tidy up, pruning dormant shrubs and clearing away dead seeds or plants - then why not reach for a HIPPOBAG. Unlike your domestic garden bin, you can even add soil to it. Once your HIPPOBAG is full, you can book a collection for HIPPO to take it away and they’ll ensure that all your garden waste is reused, recycled or disposed of ethically for you



7. Any waterlogged lawns can be aerated by using the tines of a fork - try to avoid walking on the lawn too often during the winter as it needs its rest – just like us!



8. If you do want to add some instant colour to your borders this winter - then reach for evergreen shrubs. There are so many available in all sorts of different colours and shades.



9. Take time to do some forward planning – use the quieter, winter months to take time planning your perfect summer garden. Order bulbs, seeds and young plants and plan your borders ahead of time, making them fuller and longer lasting.



10. Make sure your garden is wildlife friendly – as they’ll need you most during the winter months! Top up your bird baths and leave out a full supply of tasty foods like fat balls and mealworms.



Gareth Lloyd-Jones, MD of HIPPO, comments:

“As we head towards the winter months and the days get shorter and colder, gardening is often the last thing on our minds. Our research has uncovered that the UK shies away from tending to our beloved flowers and plants in the winter months, but we’re clearly missing a trick.



“It’s been fantastic to team up with Mr Plant Geek to help inspire the British public to continue their green fingered efforts all year round with tangible hints and tips. With the right knowledge and tools to help make winter gardening convenient and stress-free, we can all use the quieter months ahead to curate a perfect garden space to enjoy in warmer seasons.”



With some councils across the UK due to pause garden waste pick up over the winter months, there’s no better time to consider alternative waste disposal options. Available to buy online at hippowaste.co.uk or through the HIPPO App, HIPPOBAG prices start at £13.99 for the MIDI Bag or £189.99 for the MIDI Bag with collection. These clever skip bags come in three handy flat-packed sizes so they don’t take up valuable room outside your home until you need to use them.



For more information, please call HIPPO on 0333 999 0 999 or visit hippowaste.co.uk.



For further press information, images or comments, please contact becky@pierweare.com or call 01394 646400



About HIPPO:

HIPPO was established in 2002 and has grown to become one of the UK’s leading rubbish clearance providers, rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot. As well as the famous HIPPOBAGs, the conscientious company also offers skip hire and Man & Van collection services so that all waste disposal needs can be met. HIPPO’s strong environmental policies ensure that over 95% of all waste collected is diverted from landfill with the remaining disposed of in a responsible way. HIPPO puts flexibility at its heart with nationwide services catering for any project or budget and a 24/7 online booking service.



About Michael Perry, Mr Plant Geek:

Michael has been involved with gardening and plants since he was just five years old. He is a self-professed Plant Geek, and was listed in the Sunday Times top 20 most influential people in the gardening world, thanks to his plant hunter role at Thompson & Morgan. He regularly appears on TV including on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.



Michael was responsible for new plant introductions such as the Egg and Chips plant and the FuchsiaBerry and keeps busy travelling the world in search of new plants as well as lecturing worldwide, including stints in Japan. He is very active on social media @mr_plantgeek. You can also listen to The Plant Based Podcast with Michael and co-host Ellen-Mary on iTunes, Spotify and Google



About HIPPO’s research:

The research for HIPPO was carried out online by Opinion Matters between 05/10/2022 and 10/10/ 2022 amongst a panel resulting in 2,021 respondents. All research conducted adheres to the MRS Codes of Conduct (2019) in the UK and ICC/ESOMAR World Research Guidelines. Opinion Matters is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office and is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (2018).