Steelite International, a leading supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products to the hospitality industry, are proud to have collaborated with their Italian partner, FSG Italia, to host the 7th international event at Ristorante San Domenico Imola.



‘The Art of Presentation’ event incorporated a 6-course dining experience, each paired with wine.



Kim Matienzo, Vice President of Global Marketing mentions: “We collaborate with our clients so that, on their tables, you live a unique experience in which shapes, colours, textures and materials combine to nourish the senses. Our goal is to elevate presentation in art.”



At the Ristorante San Domenico of Imola, the kitchen has close ties to the land, it’s a place where we seek out the best ingredients, grown under the best conditions; it’s a place of constant evolution, where new techniques are at the service of tradition.



Chef Massimilano Mascia, part of the new generation at the restaurant represents a continuity of innovation and renewal while retaining the solid roots of Italian gastronomic tradition.



Mascia commented: “As I see it, respect for ingredients and their seasonal freshness is essential as it lays the foundations for further research and innovation of preparation techniques".



Food unites and inspires people by tying them inseparable with tradition. Steelite wish to continue celebrating ‘The Art of Presentation’ campaign through collaborative events like these which recognize the importance of dining experiences, from the ingredients of the food through to the ingredients of the product you serve on.



• Steelite International is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of award-winning, inspirational table top ranges for the international hospitality industry.



• Steelite International has industry roots that span more than 100 years.



• The company’s Mission Statement is centered around ‘The Art of Presentation’ At Steelite, we believe that tableware should do more than serve your food – it should serve your vision. We design, craft, and curate the very best in tableware for chefs and concepts across the globe.



• The company’s core tableware products are manufactured at its factory in Stoke-on-Trent – one of the most modern and efficient production units in the world. Up to half a million pieces of ware are made every week.



• Steelite trades with more than 140 countries across the globe and its products are the favoured brand of hotel chains such as Hilton and Four Seasons as well as pub and restaurant giant Whitbread and P&O Cruises.



• Steelite International’s business spans a number of industry sectors including commercial catering, ranging from staff restaurants and retirement homes to contract caterers and cruise lines; and the leisure and hospitality market including restaurants, casinos and hotels.





