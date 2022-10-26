Past exhibitors have gone on to make successful applications for other national garden shows.

For the fifth year running, The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show, in partnership with the London College of Garden Design (LCGD), wants you to show us your perfect countryside border. We are looking for creative ideas and something a little different, as we invite anyone involved in garden design, horticulture and landscaping to enter the ‘Countryside Borders Competition’.



LCGD Director, Andrew Fisher Tomlin said ‘This planting design competition has proved to be a great place for new designers to start their show careers, to find out if they enjoy exhibiting and to meet the garden enthusiast market. Past exhibitors have gone on to make successful applications for other national garden shows.’



Andy Tudbury, Director of the show said ‘We are delighted to welcome back LCGD to the show with their competition which goes from strength to strength. In 2022 we welcomed almost 30 exhibits including 7 from overseas and previous exhibitors have used their experience with us to move on to win competitions at other garden shows.”



For 2023, exhibitors have a new option to design for one of two possible shapes. In total there will be 20 bursaries available for the competition spaces. Successful applicants will get the chance to build and showcase their ‘Countryside Border’ at The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show which runs from 15th-16th July 2023. Successful entries will receive a grant of GBP200 towards their plants. The rest is up to them!



How to enter

Anyone looking to participate should enter by sending one A3 page concept design that includes an outline drawing of their idea, an elevation of the planting design and a brief description of the story narrative. You can find more detailed information from the news page of the LCGD website lcgd.org.uk



The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show takes place on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July 2023, located within the estate of the beautiful Belvoir Castle, Grantham, Leicestershire. The show is delivered by Halcyon Days. For more information contact Andy Tudbury on halcyondays.ge@gmail.com





About the London College of Garden Design

Based at Kew Gardens, the UK’s leading garden design school combines the experience of two of the UK’s leading garden professionals Andrew Wilson and Andrew Fisher Tomlin.

More details at lcgd.org.uk



LCGD Melbourne, our College in Australia is based in the Melbourne Gardens of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. We sponsor a similar competition for the Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show in March 2023, more details at - https://melbflowershow.com.au/2023-border-garden-competition...



For more information, please contact:

Andrew Fisher Tomlin

andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk

07957 855457