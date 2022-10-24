Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister, Ann Swain, Global CEO of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies, commented:



“While we welcome the speed of this decision, we hope that this news will spark the end of the political turmoil we’ve experienced over recent months. Just as markets like stability, so do our members. We’ve faced several years of uncertainty following Covid and the last six weeks have only served to present additional challenges for the UK.



“Now is the time for Rishi Sunak to look at what will support the country. APSCo hopes that the new PM will focus on implementing policies to boost economic growth and international expansion – making the UK a global powerhouse.



“While the markets were hostile to the ‘mini budget’, we were disappointed with the Off-Payroll U-turn. APSCo will seek to engage in policy-making discussions with the new PM and members of his cabinet.”



