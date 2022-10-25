Running parallel to the United Nations COP27, the three-day summit, Vision 2045, will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 7-9, 2022 at the Jaz Mirabel Park Hotel, with the goal of positively impacting the future of our planet through a series of groundbreaking panel discussions in the political, economic and social arenas.



For more details about the event visit, the website and find additional information in the trailer. Hosted and organized by TBD Media Group, the panel discussions will each address one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN.



The event will be enriched by a number of selected industry experts, including Philips, Moderna, Asics, and R+V Insurance. They are among more than 100 renowned companies spearheading Vision 2045 initiatives. Dorsch CEO Olaf Hoffman and Progress Werk CEO Carlo Lazzarini are also selected experts who will participate in the summit.



We invite you to participate in Vision 2045 and report on the event. Media representatives will have exclusive access to the networking breaks and the opportunity to meet the relevant representatives on-site. In addition, journalists will receive an invitation to the Vision 2045 Gala Dinner.



Companies featured in the recent Vision 2045 launch:

KidZania: Navigating the new education trend through experiential learning

Moderna: Groundbreaking mRNA technology reshaping the global public health

Fedrigoni: Sustainable manufacturing in paper and self-adhesives boosting circular transformation

Zai Lab: Integrated and innovative biopharmaceutical R&D impacting the health sector

Recup: Revolutionizing the packaging market with reusable and recyclable alternatives

Kleenoil Panolin AG: Permanently sustainable realization through innovative filtration technology

Pernod Ricard: Setting trend in the wine/spirit industry by reducing carbon emission throughout the entire value chain

RYAM: Advancing sustainability through innovative cellulose technology

SFC Energy: Hydrogen and methanol fuel cells downshifting global warming



More information on the Vision 2045 Campaign may be found here: https://vision2045.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations, and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in the 2022 Vision 2045 Summit in Sharm El Sheikh:



Chiron Group GmbH, TSG Hoffenheim Fußball-Spielbetriebs GmbH, Rügenwalder Mühle GmbH, Masoval, Evum Motors, Curevac GmbH, Weleda AG, Siegfried AG, Kerkhoff Group, GmbH, Borussia Dortmund GmbH, AE Group AG, Werder Bremen GmbH, Impct GmbH, Pernod Ricard, Fedrigoni, Dorsch Holding GmbH, Gelsenwasser GmbH, Gelsenwasser GmbH, Metsähallitus, SFC Energy AG, Galp, Foss & Co GmbH, Helm AG GmbH, Catena, MFL GmbH, Amsilk GmbH, Progress Werk Oberkirch GmbH, ABT Associates, Kieback & Peter GmbH, Keyou GmbH, Immofinanz GmbH, LPP, Recup GmbH, Kleen Oil GmbH, Neumayer GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Shop Apotheke, Swiss Clean Battery AG, The Navigator Company, Zulu Forest Ltd, Intercontinental Energy, R+V Versicherung, Meyle AG, Musim Mas GmbH



