LONDON (26 October 2022) – As travel continues to make a roaring return, National Geographic Traveller (UK) today unveils its annual list of 35 inspiring destinations for the renewed travel landscape to help individuals get a jump on planning for the year ahead.



For 2023, National Geographic’s Best of the World is themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built.



The list for the year ahead celebrates destinations and travel experiences that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it, grouped by category: Family, Adventure, Culture and Nature.



New this year, however, is a Community category, designed to be inclusive of healing and heritage journeys, community-led conservation efforts, ways for travellers to give back, and locations doing groundbreaking work in eco-tourism, sustainability and inclusive travel. The goal is to spotlight destinations where people make places better for locals, the environment and visitors, and to showcase homegrown, rooted, locally relevant and engaged places to visit.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), says: “The annual list reflects the travel landscape as we see it for the 12 months ahead. With options on your doorstep, a short hop across to Europe or much further afield, this year’s 35 destinations offer insight into a vast array of experiences available for visitors from far and wide.



“From a UNESCO visitor centre in Bath and the role citizen science is playing in conservation in Tanzania to the reopened Trans-Bhutan Trail connecting communities across the Himalayan country, Best of the World highlights some of the most exciting and exceptional experiences around the planet in 2023.”



The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveller’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.



National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2023 list is an extended version of National Geographic’s list of the same name with 25 entries, and includes an additional 10 entries for a UK audience. The list will be published in the December 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 3 November.



The Best of the World 2023 list is available online now at nationalgeographic.co.uk/best-of-the-world, where readers will be transported to each destination through spectacular photography and reporting.











National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Best of the World 2023 list:



CULTURE

Appian Way, Italy

Busan, South Korea

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Egypt

Charleston, South Carolina

Vilnius, Lithuania

Hauts-de-France, France



NATURE

Scottish Highlands

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas, USA

Azores

Botswana

Guyana

Tanzania



ADVENTURE

New Zealand

Choquequirao, Peru

Utah, USA

Austrian Alps

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

Sierra Sur, Oaxaca, Mexico

Bhutan



COMMUNITY

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

Nova Scotia, Canada

Aboriginal Australia



FAMILY

San Francisco

Trinidad and Tobago

Colombia

Manchester, UK

Switzerland

Bath

Wicklow, Ireland









National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over 1/2 a billion followers on social media.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com







