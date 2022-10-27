Montreal, Canada (Oct 27th, 2022) – The Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile apps bring the magic of Christmas straight to almost any device with four new free, limited-time trial videos and over 90 personalised videos and calls across Premium packages. Parents can watch their children’s faces light up with one-of-a-kind messages from Santa, and record their child’s priceless reaction to their message from Santa using the Reaction Recorder.



Celebrating its 15th season, Portable North Pole has generated millions of cinematic personalised messages from Santa in a beloved Christmas tradition that has grown in popularity around the world. Users can tailor messages to include the recipient’s photo, correct name pronunciation, age and Christmas wish, select if they’ve been naughty or nice, and more. Parents can help improve or congratulate good behaviour, schedule an incoming call from Santa, experience interactive videos, and take advantage of adding a live call in select 2022 Premium videos!



“We are delighted to head into our 15th season of delivering exciting messages from Santa through the PNP website and mobile app, with new partnerships and features, including the all-new Interactive Gift Tag for an extra-special gift-giving experience,” said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole.



The new features for the 2022 Christmas season include:

● 4 new FREE trial experience videos and 18 new Premium video and call scenarios: Discover new Christmas videos for kids and grown-ups, including a birthday celebration video and a special World Cup video message for a highly cinematic experience.



● Live call during video: In select 2022 Premium videos, you can choose to receive a live call from Santa during your video!



● Personalised and Interactive Gift Tag: Place a printable gift tag on a present on Christmas Eve, scan the QR code, and reveal a personalised video of Santa delivering their gift in your living room!



● Added Premium features: Within Magic Pass packages, users can take advantage of:

- Access to all Premium messages: Including video messages, calls, and video calls!

- Interactive videos: Choose your own path in select Premium videos for a unique Christmas adventure!

- Reaction Recorder: Parents can record their child’s reaction as they experience their customised message from Santa!

- Multi-recipient videos: Santa can recite up to four names in several video message options, allowing the whole family to experience the magic together.

- 1080 HD downloads



In addition, Portable North Pole has partnered with more than 48 leading children hospitals around the world to donate up to 5% of online sales through its Portable North Pole Children's Hospital Program. Partner hospitals include Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (USA), Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (UK), SickKids (Canada).



Known as the Number One Santa App in the Apple App Store and Google Play, Portable North Pole has over 11 million downloads around the globe and over 237 million personalised video views. Discover the magic by visiting www.portablenorthpole.com.



About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages: English, Spanish, French and Italian.

