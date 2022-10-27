October 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Allan McCran in the role of account manager for Converged Technology with an emphasis on IP Security for Scotland and the Northeast.



Allan joins Mayflex from DVS Ltd where he was the Area Sales Manager Scotland East and previous to that, he worked for leading security installers including IC Fire & Security, Chubb, Hyfire Sterling Safety and Secom in various business development and sales management roles.



Simon Steer, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Allan to the team, he has a strong security background and particularly great knowledge of the Hikvision brand.”



Simon continued “Allan will be looking after customers in Scotland and the Northeast, together with internal support from Adam Edmonds to ensure our customers receive the very best service and support particularly around our key security brands including Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Indigo Vision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Suprema and Wavestore. He will also work alongside Drew Alexander in the region who is focused on the infrastructure side of things.”



Allan commented, “I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Mayflex team and having access to sell such a wide range of quality brands. I’m keen to get out and meet my customers and to start working with them to build long lasting relationships to mutually grow our businesses.”



Simon concluded “In the first few weeks Allan will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business. For anyone needing to make contact with Allan, he will be available at allan.mccran@mayflex.com or mob 07825 022631.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by Mayflex please visit the Mayflex website.