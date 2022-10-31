The CPD Awards have been launched and the search is now on to find the UK’s CPD champions - businesses and individuals that demonstrate excellence in Continuous Professional Development.



The prestigious new awards programme is being run by The CPD Register - a robust directory of accredited courses, activities, providers, and trainers - and will recognise all types of businesses, sectors, individuals and learners, from one person start-ups and students, to industry giants.



Backed by headline sponsor and leading accreditation and certification service The CPD Group, the awards will include 12 separate categories including Employer of the Year, Classroom Course of the Year and Best Use of Technology.



There will also be specific awards for Positive Impact and Special Recognition.



Andy Donnachie, COO at The CPD Group said: “The CPD industry has been crying out for a prestigious event like this - one that showcases the amazing businesses and individuals who have been raising the bar and contributing to positive changes in the sector.



“We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for the first ever CPD Awards, and feel very privileged to be able to back this brand-new, highly credible programme. There really is nothing else quite like this, which is why we’re urging individuals, trainers, event organisers, and providers in all sectors to enter for free. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of such an inspiring awards ceremony.”



Chris Aitken, Founder and Director, The CPD Register added: “CPD and continual learning is at the heart of a strong and competent workforce. It’s an investment that’s proven to retain staff and enhance an individual’s future career prospects, enabling people to better themselves and keep their academic qualifications and practical skills fresh and up to date.



“We have secured a diverse judging panel for CPD Awards made up of 16 industry experts, skilled professionals, and highly acclaimed academics, all from different backgrounds and career experiences to ensure the upmost credibility.



“They’ll be looking for people and organisations that strive for CPD excellence in everything they do, and who can evidence how they go out of their way to help others. We intend to showcase the best of the best in the CPD industry, and to celebrate with them in the most spectacular way at a ceremony in November in London. It is about time we recognised our CPD stars.”



The ceremony is set to take place at The Guildhall, London on Friday 24th November 2023 – a prestigious historic venue, special guests, a three-course meal, and first-class celebrity entertainment.



There are a range of ticket options and sponsorship packages available. Entries for The CPD Awards open on 1st November 2022 and close on 31st March 2023.



For more information, updates and to enter The CPD Awards, visit: www.cpdawards.co.uk



-Ends-

Further interviews are available upon request. To arrange, please call Kim Hughes, Goldings Communications, or email kim@goldings-comms.co.uk, 07900 245070.



Notes to editors

About The CPD Register

The CPD Register is a FREE, independent register working alongside CPD Accreditation Bodies delivering a robust, simple to use register allowing clear visibility of CPD Activities.

The register includes Online Courses, Classroom Courses, Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Distance Learning, individual Trainers and Tutors, Events plus many other CPD Activities.

The register can be used to find out:

• If an activity is accredited (officially recognised)

• How many CPD Credits an accreditation carries

• If a certificate or CPD Provider is valid and in date

The CPD Register is suitable for CPD accreditation bodies, organisations and individual trainers.

www.thecpdregister.com