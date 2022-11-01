2022 marks the 30-year milestone since the UNFCCC was adopted. Against a backdrop of rising urgencies, COP27 which will be held in Egypt in November, will bring out businesses that bear the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in their hearts and grab the world’s attention.



VISION 2045 - presented by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group, introduces innovative solution providers from various sectors addressing the most pressing challenges set down by the UN- action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.



For the business operators that share the aspirations of the UN in transforming the world, VISION 2045 brings an integrated platform and an unmissable opportunity to peek into the plans of the most prominent leaders across the globe.



As a passionate advocate tightly following of theUN’s ambitions, TBD Media Group will hold a three-day global summit from the 7-9th of November 2022 running alongside COP27, with a delegation of business executives and industry leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Topics will be centered around the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including Gender and Equity, Zero Hunger, and Climate Action. The attendees will hope to be at the forefront of making the world a greener and fairer place for all.



Nearly 100 business delegates from world-leading companies, such as Pernod Ricard, Fedrigoni, and Weleda AG, will join the discussions to share insightful solutions for shaping a better future. The full list of participating companies is available on the Vision 2045 Summit Website.



In this regard, Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO of TBD Media Group says: "it is sometimes challenging to grasp just how quickly climate change and sustainability have moved into our everyday life. However, one thing is clear, it’s my firm belief that the business community and innovative entrepreneurs of our times will be the ones offering the solutions."



Companies featured in this launch:



Carmaq: Technology boosting aquaculture’s productivity and sustainability

Beeline: Sustainable fashion jewellery contributing through small changes

Perstorp: Ground-breaking renewables and circularity in the chemical industry

Schumacher Packaging: sustainable packaging solutions empowering circular

economy

Virtusa: Boosting sustainability through digital transformation

JSW Cement: Low carbon building constructions through innovative approaches

AkzoNobel: Paint and coating innovations combating climate change

The Daniels Corporation: The real estate developer bolstering sustainability and the economy



More information on the Vision 2045 Campaign may be found here: https://vision2045.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations, and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in the 2022 Vision 2045 Summit in Sharm El Sheikh:



Chiron Group GmbH, TSG Hoffenheim Fußball-Spielbetriebs GmbH, Rügenwalder Mühle GmbH, Masoval, Evum Motors, Curevac GmbH, Weleda AG, Siegfried AG, Kerkhoff Group, GmbH, Borussia Dortmund GmbH, AE Group AG, Werder Bremen GmbH, Impct GmbH, Pernod Ricard, Fedrigoni, Dorsch Holding GmbH, Gelsenwasser GmbH, Gelsenwasser GmbH, Metsähallitus, SFC Energy AG, Galp, Foss & Co GmbH, Helm AG GmbH, Catena, MFL GmbH, Amsilk GmbH, Progress Werk Oberkirch GmbH, ABT Associates, Kieback & Peter GmbH, Keyou GmbH, Immofinanz GmbH, LPP, Recup GmbH, Kleen Oil GmbH, Neumayer GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Shop Apotheke, Swiss Clean Battery AG, The Navigator Company, Zulu Forest Ltd, Intercontinental Energy, R+V Versicherung, Meyle AG, Musim Mas GmbH



If you would like to accept our invitation to cover this event please contact Roberta Delvecchio.



Media Contact:

Roberta Delvecchio

TBD Media Group

r.delvecchio@tbdmediagroup.com