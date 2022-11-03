Business leaders from all over the world are working tirelessly in managing the short to long term pressures and uncertainties of the ever-developing world. From the detrimental effects of climate change to global instability, more so than ever, society requires strong, progressive and forward thinking leaders to guide the way towards a more sustainable, as well as maintainable, future.



TBD Media, an award-winning video production agency, explore in depth the stories behind these visionary leaders and businesses, delving into why they are at the forefront of this vitally important journey towards positive change, through the landscape of global business.



The 50 Leaders of Change campaign showcases an impressive collection of powerful and insightful interviews and video documentaries, featuring international executives, board members, and worldwide entrepreneurs, with each discussing in detail why their individual business ideas and mindsets are shaping the world of tomorrow, and highlighting the impact this will have in the future of our globalised world.



The series explores the future state of global business, as well as the direction of international trade, making sure to highlight those who are defining the way towards a better and more sustainable future.



By covering an extensive range of topics from cyber security and the holistic configuration of solutions for the packaging industry, to the technology and innovations behind pure sound in music, the message within this campaign will resonate loud and clear; that as leaders, it is not enough to simply find solutions, but to go forward there must be barriers broken in order to continue such innovations and inspirations.



Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says: ‘It’s important to acknowledge and honour those who drive positive change in our world. Throughout the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, we are seeing how the attitudes of businesses all around the world engage in exceptional leadership in order to make a positive change for the future.’



Zanini believes that this kind of attitude and engagement is vital when working towards driving positive change for future generations.

Nothing in life is guaranteed, therefore we mustn’t take anything for granted. This is why the TBD Media Group’s 50 Leaders of Change campaign, have emerged with top industry leaders that will come to define the world of tomorrow. At this crucial moment in time and history, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, with a focus on the work being done towards resolving some of the world’s most demanding and pressing issues. These include healthcare, climate change and education to name a few, and our Global Leaders have positioned themselves as integral figures of the future, and are leading the way for positive change.



Companies featured in this launch:



Steinway Lyndgorf: We serve music and film connoisseurs through innovations in the technology of pure sound

Aicomp: A leader in holistic configuration solutions for the packaging and manufacturing industry

9PSB: A digital bank with core focus on reaching the underserved and reducing the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria

Grammarly: A cloud-based typing assistant that reviews everything from spelling and grammar, to punctuation and clarity, and any delivery mistakes in English language

McCourt Global: A private family company focused on building for tomorrow through its work across real estate, sports, technology, media, finance, and social impact

Gogoro: A battery-swapping refuelling platform for urban electric two-wheel scooters, mopeds and motorcycles

Checkit: An Intelligent Operations platform that gives operational leaders up-to-the-minute information and control over their deskless workforce.

Aiba: Our purpose is to make the internet a safer place for children and teenagers with early detection of cyber grooming and toxicity.

Omidyar Network: A social change venture that reimagines critical systems, and the ideas that govern them to build more inclusive and equitable societies

MiliM: We interpret complex human movement data streams



