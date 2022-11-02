The List Recognizes the Most Future-Minded, Influential and Impactful Channel Leaders in Cybersecurity



ROSELAND, NJ — November 02, 2022 — Jennifer Binet, SVP of Enterprise Sales at Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), is among the 20 honorees on the first Channel Futures Security Channel Leaders list. The list recognizes these individuals as leaders who will determine the future of the channel as they redefine the partner-supplier relationship.



The cybersecurity channel leaders were selected based on their companies’ market share, growth potential, strength of partner network, scope of partner program and the individual’s impact on the partner ecosystem.



“I am honoured to be included in Channel Futures’ list of channel leaders for 2022 alongside this talented and diverse group of people. At Sectigo, we are committed to investing in our channel program to give our partners the information and tools they need to increase their profitability with our leading identity-first security solutions,” Binet said. “I’m also humbled to be listed alongside several other visionary women. I’m passionate about encouraging women to speak up and infiltrate spaces in the industry where we’re underrepresented so that we can get to a point where we see equal representation of both men and women in cybersecurity.”



Binet is responsible for global enterprise sales strategy and successes, and with Binet as the leader, Sectigo has experienced double-digit YoY enterprise sales growth, far outpacing the competition. Over the past year, Binet has helped the channel team establish new partners for Sectigo’s SecurePlus Partner Program by identifying key organizations and regions, developing relationships, and educating sales teams while promoting Sectigo as a leading technology partner in the enterprise space.



This list recognizing channel leaders in security is the first of seven that will be unveiled one by one through the end of this year. Subsequent lists will honour senior partner executives in EMEA, communications and collaboration (including UCaaS) managed services, distribution and cloud. The lists will be produced on an annual basis and expanded into other industry segments.



The channel leaders list, compiled by Channel Futures editors, is intended to provide the partner ecosystem with an in-depth look at each industry segment and spotlight those individuals responsible for the strategic direction of partner-facing organizations. As the nature of the channel changes, partners are developing deep ties with numerous suppliers in each technology solution segment they support. The channel leaders lists will identify the executives with whom they should establish strong relationships going forward.



“Channel Futures is once again demonstrating the incredible value it brings to its readers and the entire channel with by debuting the Channel Futures Leadership list. This list was compiled after months of tireless work by our media team to identify true leaders in the channel by industry category. It is critical for the partners who are focused on these markets to be able to understand who is making the investments and decisions in the channel that impact their future. We are proud to present these executives to the entire channel,” said Kelly Danziger, V.P., GM Informa Tech Channels.



“As the industry faces one of its most tumultuous periods, it is essential for channel partners to connect with the leaders of today’s strategic technology providers. These individuals are the ones who are guiding their organizations and partner ecosystems into the future with innovative thinking and industry-defining channel programs. Channel Futures has identified the individuals who are fueling a new wave of growth and solutions partners can bring to customers,” said Robert DeMarzo, VP, Content, Informa Tech Channels.



Sectigo’s partner program serves more than 1,200 enterprise partners worldwide. The program includes tiered partnerships based on engagement level, aligning with the partner’s business goals. All SecurePlus partners receive several benefits, including access to the Sectigo Connect Partner Portal with advanced training and accreditation programs to help them improve their sales and support effectiveness. Accredited partners who grow their sales with Sectigo are rewarded with more incentives for their business and employees.



Read the full Channel Futures list here and learn more about Binet in her interview with Authority Magazine about being a successful woman in cybersecurity here.



About Sectigo



Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.



About Channel Futures



Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.



Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.



Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.



Sectigo Press Contacts

Elliot Harrison, Director of Global Communications

Sectigo

elliot.harrison@sectigo.com



Inés Mitsou

Account Director

imitsou@positivemarketing.com