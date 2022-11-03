National Geographic Traveller UK



LONDON (3 November 2022) — The December issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. From epic landscapes and cultural reawakenings to conservation initiatives and family favourites, National Geographic Traveller’s Best of the World list is back with 35 destinations that should be on your radar for 2023. Across five categories — adventure, culture, nature, family and community — the list highlights some of the most exciting and exceptional experiences on the planet.



This issue also comes with the annual Winter Sports guide, which reveals the top spots for snowy breaks worldwide, along with the best places to pamper yourself in piste-side spas, which Michelin-starred mountain restaurants to dine in and where to find the latest ski kit.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Zambia: Conservation triumphs and new luxury camps shine a light on the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Tennessee: Discover ancient crafts and theatrical resorts on a road trip through the Great Smoky Mountains.

Guatemala: Meet the creative communities of Maya potters and weavers on the shores of Lake Atitlán.

Istanbul: Turkey’s centuries-old coffee culture is being reimagined for the modern day.

Hanoi: Tradition and modernity collide to beguiling effect in the Vietnamese capital.

Zaragoza: Uncover the history of Aragón’s capital in Spain’s wild northeast.

Argyll: Land and sea meet on the plate in this coastal region of the Western Highlands.

Reykjavík: Be it a sleek stay or a pared-back hostel, the Icelandic capital’s hotel scene takes inspiration from the natural world.



Smart Traveller: The launch of Toronto’s first Michelin Guide; the exhibitions celebrating a century of the BBC; where to stay in Marseille; a road trip in Connemara, Ireland; what not to miss in Dungeness; a guide to San Jose, California; and the best kit for winter hiking.



Notes from an author: Will Ashon on Staten Island, New York.

Meet the adventurer: The celebrated Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts suggests places to explore on Mexico’s Pacific coast; the best cards to use for spending in the US; budget stays in Paris under £100; and how to stay safe while hiking in the UK’s mountains this winter. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at the return of airships, and Hot Topic asks if time’s up for New York’s horse-drawn carriages. Finally, the report looks at the current trend of house swapping and why it’s become so popular.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







