Ora and Macular Society Partner to Increase Patient Awareness and participation in Clinical Research and Drive Innovation in Eyecare Treatment



New Partnership Aims to Prioritise Patient Centricity in Clinical Research, Increase Trial Participation and Support Continued Advancement of Treatments





04 November 2022 – LONDON – Ora, Inc., the world’s leading partner for ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device development, has announced that it has partnered with The Macular Society to continue to support the advancement of new treatment options in eyecare across the UK.



In the UK, it is widely known that clinical trial awareness in patients is extremely low, with estimates suggest that just 3% of patients ever take part in a clinical trial, mostly due to lack of awareness and understanding of the research process. By prioritising patient centricity, this partnership is a critical step in supporting the continued advancement of treatment options for eyecare, educating the patient population and increasing awareness of clinical research within local communities throughout the UK.



“Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK and has a devastating impact on so many people's lives,” said Geraldine Hoad, research manager for the Macular Society. “Patients play a vital role in research. Without them, new treatments would not be developed and the progress we have seen to date would not be possible.



“By working with Ora we hope we can encourage more patients to take part in these trials and understand the wide-ranging benefits of being involved in research.”

The Macular Society aims to raise awareness of eye health, providing services to patients across the UK suffering from the debilitating condition of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ora has been working to increase awareness amongst the patient community about the scope and breadth of ongoing ophthalmic clinical trials, with the aim of improving understanding of clinical research as a care option and enhancing the patient experience during the study process.

“When I was first diagnosed with AMD, my world stopped. I’d been driving for nearly 60 years and suddenly I couldn’t anymore – my independence disappeared and my world shrunk in a matter of moments,” stated Mary Gilchrist, AMD patient and participant in Ora’s clinical trial patient focus group. “But when I joined the Macular Society, it turned out to be one of the best things I ever did. The Macular Society has been a critical part of my journey – it’s such a trusted source of information in a world that can be intensely overwhelming.”



“People with chronic conditions such as dry AMD don’t have any current avenues for treatment, and without clinical research, they may be left without any ability to manage their conditions on a day-to-day basis,” commented Sally Tucker, Vice President Ora Europe, MCOptom, PhD. “For these people, a lack of treatment can impact their ability to function in everyday life. We know there is a lack of awareness and education surrounding clinical research at patient level and together with the Macular Society, we aim to change this so that we can better understand the impact of these challenging diseases alongside how sponsors, researchers and ophthalmic professionals can provide innovative care options and pave a better path for clinical research in eyecare across the UK.”



