Independent Property Investment Company Holmeshaw back Silsden Storm, a Community Junior Rugby League Club on the border of West and North Yorkshire.



Silsden Storm is home to a thriving set of junior teams, boasting upwards of 130 memberships from U4’s-U13’s, which include two Girl’s Teams. Their aim, to establish both boys and girls teams in every age group up to U18’s and welcome Open Age rugby back into the town of Silsden.



Holmeshaw Director Daniel Grimshaw is a member of the Club Committee, Stormettes Lead and Assistant Coach for the Girls U12’s, known as the ‘Silsden Stormettes’.



“For as long as I have been at the club we have been fighting for improved facilities. Our current facility is dilapidated and completely unsuitable for children to use. Having now managed to secure funding from the Rugby League World Cup Fund and Bradford City Council we are close to giving the kids an improved facility, which they really deserve!”



Silsden Storm was formed as a junior section, playing and operating out of the same facilities as the Open Age Rugby League team ‘Silsden ARLFC’. The dilapidated park pavilion and timber shed which make up the changing facilities are in seriously poor condition, almost inhabitable. Their fear: it could turn people away from the sport and dampen the community spirit that the Silden Storm and Stormettes have fought so hard to establish.



Silsden Storm has been working tirelessly to support and keep the teams afloat. Their outstanding efforts are all led on a voluntary basis. With a current volunteer team of around 45 persons, giving a minimum of 5 hours per week throughout the year for both their members and the local community.



They are extremely passionate about the growth and development of female-led sports teams. It is only with the help of the local community that they will be able to continue their hard work ethic and reach their end goals. By donating toward this important crowdfund, you’ll be helping both the boy’s and girl’s teams receive the facilities they deserve to help with the growth of their family-friendly local rugby community.



Thanks to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and Bradford Council, the club was able to apply for a grants program to help toward the cost of renovations and building work. However, the club must provide its own money to support this process in order to show its commitment to the development of the Rugby League in the town of Silsden.



The club is at the stage where they can begin the first phase of this redevelopment, creating a separate building to house two club teams, plus a match officials’ room. This will be created alongside two storage containers, essential for housing the rugby equipment, plus the Gala and Town Festival lights, which the club has kindly looked after for the past two years.



Gav Wild, club secretary of Silsden Storm said “Whilst we rely heavily on volunteers to run the club, without sponsorship money and financial support from businesses, the club would cease to exist. A proper facility is key to our success and I would like to thank all those that have donated so far to help make this a reality for the children in Silsden.”



If you would like to donate toward the Silsden Storm and Stormettes crowdfunder, you can do so here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/silsden-storm---new-changing...







About Holmeshaw

Holmeshaw Ltd is an independently owned property investment agency, specialising in buy-to-let, student property and furnished holiday let investments. Operating from Leeds City Centre, they pride themselves on honest and strong customer relations, working with key developers that have a proven track record. Providing confidence in your investment.