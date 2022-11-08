"There are moments in history; periods of transition that produce historical watersheds, from one distinct era to another and from one mindset to the next. We are in one such moment."



London, 8th of November 2022. TBD Media, an award-winning video production agency with a presence across the globe, is collaborating with Gulf News to produce the MENA Edition of the Global Thought Leaders campaign. TBD Media has produced a series of documentaries and interviews from around the world featuring pioneers and innovators that are set to shape the business world of tomorrow.



The MENA region, a grouping of countries situated in and around the Middle East and North Africa, are a powerhouse of economic activity. This campaign showcases a collection of Middle East & North African Leaders coming together to lead change through innovation, leadership, and sustainability.



In a competitive and ever evolving global marketplace, Thought Leadership is essential for any business. The systems in which we all live is supported by an interweaving cross-section of different industries and expertise, from technology to healthcare, to financial services to logistics, from energy, to education and infrastructure. However, these systems are currently facing unprecedented change. Climate change, pandemics, global instability are all threats facing the world today, and businesses must utilise their power and leadership to set the agenda for the future. Leaders from the Middle East & North Africa are showcased sharing their various plans to change these systems for the better, we at TBD Media Group help these leaders connect, grow, and tell their stories.



The 50 MENA Leaders campaign explores the minds and actions of industry leaders and the unique value they deliver in a diversified competitive world. Featuring a collection of insightful interviews and documentaries, these videos will gather executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from across The MENA region, to discuss how through their businesses and innovations they are helping to shape the world of tomorrow.



By covering an extensive range of topics from leaders in aviation to higher education, to water infrastructure, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, to energy, global trade, and infrastructure, TBD Media is shining a spotlight on innovation and leadership within the MENA region.



