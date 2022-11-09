BlueSky Education



Blending the physical with the virtual: the evolution of the business school campus at POLIMI Graduate School of Management



POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Milan is world-renowned for producing highly innovative and immersive learning experiences for their students and faculty. This has now been taken one step further with the launch of their new Navigli campus, where physical and virtual learning has been combined.



Based in the heart of Milan’s creative and cultural centre and built in partnership with Microsoft and IBM, the Navigli campus is a place where future business leaders can learn in a unique hub of creativity and purpose.



“The world has changed, and education has transformed as a result. This means that higher education communities require an environment where they can thrive by leveraging the opportunities offered by both physical presence and digital connections,” says Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



As a B-Corp certified business school, the campus has also been constructed as green as possible, ensuring that elements have been introduced that continue to raise awareness among students in terms of wellbeing and sustainability.



Digital is also fundamental at Navigli, which is characterized by physical and digital spaces that merge. Indeed, the interactive nature of the classrooms meets the needs of students who are becoming increasingly aware of how digitalisation will be blended within their lives.



The launch of the new campus was triggered by the school’s need to cater for growing numbers of students, managers and professionals who see POLIMI GSoM as a leading light for advanced training courses. This includes 40+ Master’s programmes, seven MBAs and Executive MBAs, plus 200 open programmes for executives and many training courses made to measure for companies.



However, it was also launched as part of the great process of strategic change that the school embarked on starting in 2020, including the schools recent rebranding.



“This campus reflects the ongoing path we are on as a business school where we are encouraging our students to discover their higher purpose, to connect in new innovative ways, and to thrive in an environment built for the future,” says Dean Frattini.



For more information, please visit: https://www.gsom.polimi.it/en/the-experience/our-campus/our-...



Contact: Olivia Nieberg at olivia@bluesky-pr.com - 01582 790 091