Innovation and innovation leadership are not only crucial in today’s ever-evolving dynamic business market, but also as a fundamental necessity that we, as human beings, can thrive and develop in this world. They are interdependent in such a way, that innovative businesses will be more successful and influential if they connect with people, resulting in those individuals being more vivid and powerful, bringing innovation into business development.



Through TBD Media Group, Global Thought Leaders are sharing revolutionary ideas, that are leading businesses onto the next level of operations, and the world into the next era of prosperity.



Global Thought Leaders, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group, presents ideas from the world's most innovative business leaders, interpreting their creative solutions, and bringing forward the future. The Global Thought Leaders campaign highlights groundbreaking decisions in the health, energy, and technology sectors. Through innovation, pioneering values, and humanitarian goals, the businesses featured are redefining traditional industries.



TBD Media Group has a reputation for supporting the global business community, by the pursuit of meaningful storytelling. Through the power of visuals, TBD Media crafts the most promising businesses that connect people, amplify voices, and inspire action.



The Global Thought Leaders series will provide valuable insights into how global-leading businesses are making the changes, leading the world into a better tomorrow.



Companies featured in this launch:



GOGORO: A problem solver of urban electrical mobility

G42: Realizing the powerful potential of AI

ELERS MEDICAL: An infection prevention solutions provider

IFF: An innovator in providing alternative protein

SCFHS: An organization boosting healthcare leadership development

FLATEX BANK: Europe’s leading online financial advisory services provider

SAUDIA GROUP: from a singular aircraft to an international fleet

TANGER MED GROUP: A world-leading industrial and logistics port complex

BELLWETHER INDUSTRIES: An innovator in urban aircraft design



More information on the Global Thought Leaders Campaign can be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations, and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

TBD Media Group

A.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com