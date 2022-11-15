Responding to the latest labour market statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), commented:







"The continued decline in vacancy numbers is no surprise and is indicative of the trends we've seen over the last three months. With ongoing economic uncertainty, recruitment activity will be negatively impacted. However, while this latest data does show a decrease, the number of vacancies remains well above pre-Covid figures, meaning that skills shortages are still prevalent, particularly in the highly skilled labour market."







"While the upcoming Autumn Statement will hopefully stabilise the market following a turbulent few months across the UK, the issue of a limited workforce does need urgent attention. We have found the new Prime Minister's recent focus on skills and education promising, however there has been too much disruption that has distracted efforts away from the skills agenda. The UK needs urgent action to rebalance skills availability, including a suitable visa route for international highly skilled contractors, a flexible approach to apprenticeships and an Employment Bill that is appropriate in the modern, flexible world of work."







