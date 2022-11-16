NEOMA Business School has launched a new “Executive Manager” course in real estate, in collaboration with Provale Formation, the training organisation of the professional rugby players’ union.



The course is available in French and English, and is taught entirely online. It aims to offer French and international rugby players preparation for taking managerial positions or starting entrepreneurial projects once they finish their professional sporting careers.



Players have the opportunity of earning a level 6 qualification over 12 months of study delivered by NEOMA’s faculty and network of experts.



The course will be structured around developing four blocks of skills: managerial communication, commercial performance management, strategy and finance, and team management and leadership.



The class will also participate in a seminar on finance, organised remotely by the prestigious Baruch College in New York. At the end of the seminar, they will obtain, in addition to their NEOMA diploma, a certification in finance from Baruch College, further enhancing their CVs.



Throughout the course, individual support will be offered to each player, on top of collective coaching provided by NEOMA teams throughout the year.



The first cohort, which started in September 2022, brings together players from more than 9 nationalities – including Botswana, South Africa, Ireland, and New Zealand.



The course completes the “Real Estate Manager” training opportunity launched jointly by NEOMA and Provale in 2021.



“We are delighted to once again be putting our expertise and understanding of the professional world at the service of Provale and its members in their professional transition challenges,” says Stéphanie Dubreuille, Director of Executive Education at NEOMA Business School.



