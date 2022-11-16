WORLD’S LARGEST ANALYSIS OF ORTHOBIOLOGICS SHOWS 70% IMPROVEMENT





New research into the largest number of studies on the effects of Orthobiologics shows that on average 70% of people who underwent Orthobiologic treatments had a favourable result. The outcomes overall show significant improvements (i.e., less pain and more mobility), in >70% of treated individuals.



The analysis was conducted by Professor Mark Slevin, Professor of Cell Pathology at Manchester Metropolitan University. Professor Slevin analysed eighteen separate peer-reviewed and published global studies.



Professor Slevin said, “There is a growing body of scientific evidence that is cementing the case of Orthobiologic treatments especially for osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal (MSK) trauma, injury and degeneration. We are looking at the start of potentially an entirely new pathway of treatment that will enhance natural healing using the body’s own tissue and delay the need for more serious surgical intervention. We stand at the beginning a huge new movement and for the very first time we now have a body of scientific evidence to prove the potential of these treatments.



Professor Slevin continues, “We note that although overall success globally is 70% the rate of success measured at The Regenerative Clinic, London is 84% successful for all procedures combined.”



Orthobiologic treatments use a person’s own cells which are harvested, processed by clinicians, and then using ultrasound guided injection, inserted into the problem area. Treatments include:



• MFAT - Micro-fragmented fat – Adipose Tissue therapy and treatment: a pioneering new treatment for pain and inflammation is a new minimally invasive treatment that harnesses natural repair cells removed from your own body fat to target problems affecting the tendons, ligaments, joints and muscles, including osteoarthritis.

• BMAC - Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) is a non-surgical, minimally invasive, regenerative treatment that harnesses the natural ability to heal the body through the assistance of biological growth factors. BMAC utilises the regenerative mesenchymal stem cells collected from bone marrow to aid in the acceleration of healing moderate to severe osteoarthritis and tendon injuries.

• PRP - Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is also known as Autologous Conditioned Plasma. PRP takes advantage of your blood’s natural healing properties to repair damaged cartilage, tendons, ligaments, muscle and bone. It can reduce pain, improve joint function and help you return quickly to normal activities.

• nSTRIDE - The treatment is designed to be a single injection therapy in the out-patient clinic setting. Blood is withdrawn like a simple blood test, the clinician processes the patient’s blood to concentrate white blood cells, platelets, and plasma proteins into a small volume of plasma.



Eighteen separate studies were included, which met the inclusion criteria. Meta-analyses were conducted on fourteen of these studies, which all documented Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) scores after the administration of Adipose Mesenchymal Stem Cells (AMSCs). Pooled analysis revealed that cell-based treatments definitively improve WOMAC scores, post treatment. These improvements increased with time. The studies in this meta-analysis have established the safety and efficacy of both AMSC therapy and SVF therapy for knee OA in old adults and show that they reduce pain and improve knee function in symptomatic knee OA. (Cells; Meta-analysis Agarwal et al 2021).



In total 4505 articles were identified, and 186 full texts were screened. Thirty-four studies, reporting on 1443 patients were included. Mechanically produced SVF-based therapy was observed for 10 different pathologies, including aged skin (8 studies), scars (5), wounds (6), osteoarthritis (6), tendinopathy (2), temporomandibular joint disorders (1), androgenic alopecia (1), perianal fistula (3), migraine (1), and vocal fold scarring (1). Across all studies, tSVF-based therapy resulted in favorable clinical results. Overall, 50 (3.43%) minor and one (0.07%) major adverse events were observed, mainly related to the liposuction procedure. Ghiasloo et al (2020)



Professor Mark Slevin presented the results at ‘ORTHOBIOLOGICS IN MSK’ hosted by The Regenerative Clinic. The world’s leading experts in Orthobiologics and non-surgical intervention assembled in London to host a CPD accredited educational event for the healthcare community. The event shared and expanded knowledge about the latest techniques in Orthobiologics examining current usage, scientific evidence and providing a platform for discussion. The event brought together the world’s leading minds in emerging non-surgical intervention techniques including PRP, MFAT, SVF (stromal vascular fraction) and BMAC and included Mr Konrad Slynarski, one of the foremost proponents of regenerative.

Notes to editors

About The Regenerative Clinic

Established in 2016, The Regenerative Clinic brings a globally recognised treatment to the UK, and internationally in Italy, France, Spain, Pakistan and UAE. FDA approved in the USA, and CE marked in the UK, The Regenerative Clinic uses pioneering technology, to harness the inherent rejuvenating properties of your own fat cells.



Visit www.theregenerativeclinic.co.uk or call the clinic on 0330 2233332.



About Professor Mark Slevin PhD2, FRCPath, FAHA

Scientific Director of CCAMF - [Centru Avansat de Cercetari Medicale si Farmaceutice]

Universitatea de Medicina, Farmacie, Stiinte se Technologie; "George Emil Palade" din Targu-Mures, Romania and Professor of Cell Pathology, Manchester Metropolitan University