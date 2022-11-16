● Plant-based meat mavericks, THIS™, have gone guerrilla again, forging Vincent Van Gogh’s infamous Sunflowers painting and hanging it on the walls of an internationally acclaimed museum

● The Mincent Van Gogh piece, celebrating their new plant-based mince, sat pride of pride in the museum, unbeknownst to security and hundreds of onlookers for the best part of an hour

● The brand has revealed a video documenting its most ambitious undercover activity to date



Plant-based meat mavericks, THIS™, are at it again. This time taking their antics to Amsterdam, in their most ambitious undercover activity to date. The brand managed to cheekily place its take on Vincent Van Gogh’s infamous Sunflowers painting on the walls of the Van Gogh Museum.



THIS™’s Mincent Van Gogh painting features the iconic yellow and orange sunflowers, this time adorned with an illustrated pack of THIS™ Isn’t Beef Mince.

The team managed to avoid security, unpackage the artwork and put it pride of place in the museum, all unscathed. And all secretly filmed. They’ve captured the moment their Mincent Van Gogh painting became a part of the museum in a 1 min 20 sec video, you can watch here.



Hundreds of visitors stood to take the meaty masterpiece in. And astonishingly, the painting hung there for the best part of an hour before being removed. In the video onlookers can be seen looking at the artwork and its accompanying plaque; ‘Kindly on loan from THIS™ in celebration of their THIS™ Isn’t Beef Mince; this unique Sunflowers image was created by Mincent Van Gogh, and is a rare discovery found in the private collection of Mr P. L. Antbased 2022’.



Andy Shovel, Co-Founder of THIS™ says; ’It was obvious really, where else are you supposed to celebrate a masterpiece, other than an internationally renowned gallery?!’



THIS™, known for its tongue-in-cheek marketing, created Mincent Van Gogh in celebration of its new beef mince. Launched in September with Tesco and Sainsbury’s the brand believes you won’t be able to tell the difference vs meat, whilst it’s also low in sat fat and high in protein. THIS™ has made a name for itself when it comes to undercover, guerrilla marketing – from fooling an entire Italian food show it was an artisan meat business to launching nuggets with an Ed Sheeran lookalike.



Youtube link here: https://youtu.be/bJ2Z0-0EJgY



Square and 30sec formats of the video available on request contact press@this.co