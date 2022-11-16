Collaboration will be key at the ‘MBA World Summit’ – hosted by POLIMI Graduate School of Management



From November 16th – 18th POLIMI Graduate School of Management in Milan will host the MBA World Summit, bringing together business education professionals and 100 MBA students from the best business schools worldwide.



With a roundtable of Deans from top European Business Schools to feature on day one, collaboration and the exchanging of invaluable advice on topics within the industry will be emphasised throughout.



Deans involved include POLIMI GSoM’s very own Federico Frattini, Gunther Friedl of TUM School of Management, Karen Spens of BI Norwegian Business School, Lee Newman of IE Business School, and Vincenzo Vinzi of ESSEC Business School.



“In line with our school’s purpose and values, discussion will focus on key themes such as how business education and MBAs need to change to adapt to the new skills managers need, and how organizations and business leaders have realized that companies have to rethink their purpose and role within society,” says Tommaso Agasisti, host of the MBA World Summit and Associate Dean for Internationalization and Quality at POLIMI GSoM.



Highlighting the importance for the managers of the future to have time to focus on high-impact projects, promising future leaders will also take centre-stage at this event, as students will be called to work on projects proposed by NGOs during the ‘social impact day’ on day three.



This MBA World Summit will be the 8th in the series but the first to be held in person since the pandemic, and will no doubt be a momentous occasion. In fact, POLIMI GSoM has partnered with QX Quarterly Crossing for this event – a business network of current and future leaders, role models and top talents in business and society.



“Through our partnership with POLIMI GSoM, we aim to shape the community of future business leaders. What makes an event like this so special is not only the 100 inspirational personalities coming together from all over the world, but through our partnership we are providing the infrastructure to make everyone feel welcome and have the best experience possible, building a life-long network” says Yannick Reiss, Founder, MBA World Summit & Managing Director, QX Quarterly Crossing.



So, as leaders as well as the most inspiring of MBA students come together to share promising first-hand learning experiences, the aim of this Summit is to come up with creative solution approaches that will improve the world we live in today. For more information, please visit: https://mbaworldsummit.com/



/ENDS

For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg at olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790 091