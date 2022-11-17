Our decisions shape our future. A single grain of rice can tip the scale of the challenges faced by humanity today. In a world where so much seems uncertain, it’s difficult to know what tomorrow will bring, let alone decades from now. As we work towards a more sustainable future, one thing is clear; the opportunity to collaborate with experts, business leaders and government officials, to address the fundamental challenges facing civilisation and the planet, is of the utmost importance and must not be overlooked.



The award-winning TBD Media Group, have created a series of documentaries known as Vision 2045, which are centred around the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals promoting Environment, Society and Governance (ESG). The series will highlight the people who are paving the way for the future of our planet, through captivating stories from those at the forefront of innovation and progression, depicting the development as it happens.



Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group, says, “It’s sometimes challenging to grasp just how quickly climate change and sustainability has moved into our everyday life. But one thing is clear, it is my firm belief that it is the business community, and the innovators and entrepreneurs of our times, who’ll be the ones offering real solutions.”



The Vision 2045 series provides a powerful and insightful look into the groundwork that businesses are currently implementing, in order to continue the good fight towards the environmental sustainability of our planet. Covering a variety of topics from climate change to equality, companies will showcase the necessary paths towards making the world a greener and better place in the future.



Zanini is confident that through these compelling documentaries, captured by the team at TBD Media, change is possible. Zanini says, “It’s happening. Real and positive change is happening. The TBD Media Group has a team of incredibly talented filmmakers, who have travelled far and wide to examine how ambitious businesses all over the world are channelling innovation, in order to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.”



Humanity is on the verge of history. Future generations are depending on today’s society, to improve the here and now, whilst laying the foundations for a happier and healthier tomorrow. Globally, there is a constant reminder for businesses to continue looking to the future, implementing ambitious yet achievable targets, in order to lead the way for other companies going forward.



One person cannot save the planet on their own, but as a collective, considerable improvements and significant decisions can be made in the interest of climate security. For businesses, setting long term goals displays not only ambition, but the dedication, commitment and seriousness to tackle the problems that are being faced today. Corporations must now leverage their power and influence, along with their ability to innovate, to create a more sustainable tomorrow.



Companies featured in this launch:



THE HARTFORD: A leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds.

MUSIM MAS: One of the largest integrated palm oil corporations.

ABT ASSOCIATES: A global research-to-practice consulting firm.

TALOS ENERGY: A leading offshore oil and gas exploration and production company.

AMSILK: The world’s first industrial supplier and prime mover of smart biofabricated silk materials.

HELM AG: An international marketing and distribution company, specialising in chemical products, fertilizers, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals.

ESSITY: A global hygiene and health company.

GALP: A leading multinational energy corporation.

NOVELIS: A world leader in sustainable aluminium rolling and recycling.

UNIFRUTTI GROUP: A global integrated fresh fruit producer and trader.

ZULU FOREST SCIENCES: An environmental technology solutions provider, specialising in biological carbon removal

AMALGAMATED BANK: America’s socially responsible bank.

INTERCONTINENTAL ENERGY: A leading dedicated green fuels company.

UPLIGHT: Working with customers and connecting them to products and services to help control carbon footprints.



