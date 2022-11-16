AMS Female Leaders Recognized in the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2022



Founder and Chair of the Board, Rosaleen Blair, and Melanie Barnett, Managing Director, Client Services PSR UK & Ireland, of the talent outsourcing and advisory services provider, AMS, have been named in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing Global Power 150, an annual list of the most influential females in the global staffing industry.



The 2022 list recognizes remarkable female leaders whose talents, achievements and passion drive their success. Reflecting on this year’s honorees, Subadhra Sriram, SIA’s editor and publisher, media products said, ‘These, forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy’.



Rosaleen Blair founded AMS in 1997 with the ambition of transforming the way blue-chip multinationals attract, engage and retain top talent. Blair has led the business through geographic and revenue growth, a management buyout, four private equity relationships and a global economic crisis., Blair is committed to creating opportunities for others and is actively involved in organizations including the Prince’s Trust, UNICEF, Modern Muse, Everywoman and the London Irish Centre.



Melanie has worked for AMS since 2013 and during her time at the business has held responsibility for the operational delivery and management of the company’s Global Contingent Workforce Solutions portfolio of over 22 global blue-chip clients. She is now responsible for the UK Central Government’s Public Sector Resourcing (PSR) Framework, which is the largest contingent workforce solution with over 20,000 workers. With a spend under management of £1.2 billion, Melanie’s team supports 120 government departments with both contingent workforce requirements and an end-to-end statement of work procurement solution.



On her inclusion on the list this year, Melanie Barnett comments:



“The Global Power 150 is an amazing accolade to be nominated for, so to make the list of females who are not only leaders in their field, but also helping to drive change across the staffing industry is a real honor. I’d like to congratulate everyone that features on this year’s list. And with SIA’s research consistently showing that despite women dominating offices worldwide in the staffing arena, only a few make it to the top roles in organizations, it is vital that we recognize female role models. And by celebrating female successes, we can encourage the next generation of female leaders and highlight the career opportunities available to all, regardless of gender.”





