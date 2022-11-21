This simple to use, must-have culinary gadget is cooking 2.0!

LEICESTER, 21st November 2022 – This Black Friday, MEATER is carving 15% off across its entire range of smart wireless meat thermometers. Grab yourself this simple to use, must-have culinary gadget for less on Amazon or from the MEATER store www.meater.com.



MEATER is a no wires, no fuss wireless meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system. Whether you want to ensure the Christmas turkey is tender and juicy, are cooking a heart-warming roast for family and friends, shaking up your meaty recipe repertoire, or firing up the BBQ, MEATER delivers the very best results each and every time.



It’s so simple to use – just connect your MEATER to any smartphone or tablet, then using a patented technology, MEATER provides estimated cooking times, monitors meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices when your meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy. MEATER provides the confidence to cook different types of fish and meats and enables you to step away from the oven or BBQ to prep, socialise or relax. This simple to use, must-have culinary gadget is cooking 2.0!



MEATER also makes an excellent gift for hard-to-buy-for foodies, as well as tech lovers, busy parents and many more, and with this 15% Black Friday deal, you can save some of your hard earned cash and give the gift of cooking 2.0 for less. Tech lovers will enjoy the feature rich app, busy parents can enjoy the freedom to get on with other tasks, budding chefs have access to a massive, subscription-free, library of recipes and foodies can get adventurous with their meat selections.



MEATER options:



The Original MEATER, RRP £99.00. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. This meat probe, with dual temperature sensor, connects with Bluetooth mobile devices within 10 meters.



MEATER Plus, RRP £119.00. All of the bells and whistles of the Original MEATER with an extended 50-meter wireless range. Thanks to a built-in Bluetooth repeater you can monitor your cook from a smartphone or tablet and receive cooking alerts while enjoying more freedom away from your BBQ, smoker or kitchen.



MEATER Block, RRP £299.00. Perfect for the cook and BBQ enthusiast, the MEATER Block stores and charges four MEATER Plus probes ready to cook and monitor four delicious meats or fish simultaneously. In addition to access to the MEATER app via Wi-Fi (and Bluetooth to Wi-Fi range extension), these probes also boast Standalone Mode – so if you don’t have Wi-Fi, no problem! A touch control screen allows you to cook easily, with built-in speakers providing audible notifications. MEATER Block also includes numbered probe clips.



MEATER has celebrated over eleven million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



-ENDS-



ABOUT MEATER



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods.



Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at http://www.meater.com.



Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296