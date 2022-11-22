Against the backdrop of pressing climate protection issues, representatives from around the world gathered at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh. The current status of the Paris Climate Protection Agreement was up for discussion. The goal is to reduce the drivers of global climate change and contain the consequences of global warming.



One outcome of the summit in Egypt is a shield against global climate crises launched by the G7 countries. This benefits 60 countries that are particularly hard hit by climate change. With all efforts, however, governments are always dependent on the support of the private sector, which must implement sustainable strategies into their business model. TBD Media Group brings together the pioneers of this necessary change.



Vision 2045 is created based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals to promote the environment, society and governance (ESG). The project is the brainchild of renowned production company TBD Media Group, which has brought together companies from around the world and across all industries to explore how they are changing to find real solutions to the planet's problems.



Using the power of film and the global reach of the Internet, TBD Media Group has produced a series of compelling documentaries to show global audiences that ESG issues are being addressed: through responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities, and good health and well-being. The films spotlight innovative and courageous companies that are using their power and influence to create a better future.



Paolo Zanini, founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, said:



"The instinct of news organisations is to highlight bad news, but that doesn't reflect the reality that companies have changed, seized the opportunities presented by reshaping what they do, and are passionate about creating a future we can all live in. I lead a team of some of the most creative and talented filmmakers, and I'm proud of the stories we've brought together that give hope to all those who feel the world's problems are overwhelming."



Zanini believes that engaging entrepreneurs and the public is essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He states:



"Real and positive change is happening, and it is TBD Media Group's job as part of the news landscape to reflect the progress of the companies involved in the Vision 2045 project. These are the companies that are showing others the way forward."



The Vision 2045 documentary series explores how the world's most ambitious companies are using innovation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



For more information about the Vision 2045 campaign, click here: https://vision2045.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



KLAYTN FOUNDATION: A Web3 revolution enabler, powering a freer, fairer Metaverse in a greener manner

CALIBRE MINING: Achieving the highest environmental standards in the mining sector and preserving biodiversity

NATIONAL EXPRESS: Making the US a more sustainable society by electrifying America’s fleet of school buses

R+V VERSICHERUNG AG: Empowering security not only through insurance but also through community building

GRAHAM: An award-winning construction company dedicated to reinforcing environment protection and delivering social impacts

MUSIM MAS: Making palm oil a sustainable food source for the future

HELM AG: Solutions provider on building mutual reliability, fairness, and trust through innovative partnerships

CUREVAC: The earliest pioneer in mRNA technology transforming medicines today and unfolding a new tomorrow

RANA GRUBER: Aiming to be the first carbon-free iron ore producer by the end of 2025

AE GROUP AG: An award-winning HPDC company contributes its innovative manufacturing process to realise carbon neutrality

SHOP APOTHEKE: Digitalization leader in the pharmaceutical sector empowering patients and environmental protection



