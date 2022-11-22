New site recommends the greatest global travel experiences, as selected by the world’s leading travel writers.



Launching this November, ‘Bucket List Travels’ is a new specialist travel inspiration website, dedicated to the discovery of the world's greatest 'bucket list' travel experiences.



Now more than ever, we all need something to look forward to. Planning your next big adventure or even just anticipating travelling somewhere special has been proven to boost mental health. Bucket list travel to new destinations, discovering new cultures, is proven to improve cognitive ability, self-confidence, and inter-personal skills, as well as making us more tolerant, grounded, and appreciative human beings.



Yet travel bucket lists are an under-utilized resource – primarily because there's no convenient website to build one on. Researching and planning a holiday beyond a simple package or poolside flop can be time- consuming and frustrating. ‘Bucket List Travels’ has been created to make this process much simpler, more efficient and more enjoyable.



Matt Roach, Founder of Bucket List Travels says: “There are so many incredible travel experiences, and they are more accessible than ever – a lifetime is not enough time. I wanted to create a one-stop, trusted site that helps people quickly discover inspirational travel experiences, and then be able to plan a holiday around them. Every holiday should be a bucket list holiday!”



At launch, the site will feature over 1,200 curated, trusted recommendations from leading, specialist travel writers, alongside 25,000 images to inspire and amaze. It includes most of the world’s signature and famous experiences (more being added every week), alongside many less well known – like sleeping in a bird’s nest in Sweden, swimming with the crocodiles in Mayan Riviera (without a cage!), or the simple joy of a tapas crawl around Venice.



An advanced search engine allows travel-seekers to quickly search the recommendations and filter the results down to their specific needs and desires – a huge time saving.



Once the travel-seeker has found something to do or somewhere to go, the site aims to help in the holiday planning by providing destination guides, recommended places to stay nearby, recommendations of who to book with, and ready-made, simple itineraries.



By making bucket list travel research so much easier, the site aims to become a leading travel planning resource, and the first place travel-seekers will go to when looking for inspiration or starting to research their next trip.



Last, but by no means least. Another stand-out feature of the site is the ability for users to save their favourites to their own personal ‘travel bucket list’. Matt Roach says: “If not now, then later. A 'travel bucket list' saves those good ideas we find along the way for when we need them and gives us something to look forward and aspire to”.



Visit www.bucketlisttravels.com