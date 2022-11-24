Leading Beauty industry organisation CEW UK is delighted to join forces with London's luxury pharmacy John Bell & Croyden on the launch of their 225th Anniversary Award, an exciting new initiative designed to give a young and innovative independent brand a chance to be stocked at the renowned retailer in 2023.



The exciting new prize was announced on Thursday, 10th November, at CEW UK's "Meet the Retailer" event, where the team from John Bell & Croyden talked about what makes them unique as a retail partner, what they look for when bringing new brands into the store and what support can be expected as part of a launch campaign. Established in 1798, John Bell & Croyden has introduced hundreds of globally sourced health, wellbeing, and beauty products to the UK and is one of the oldest and most exclusive stores in the capital.



The announcement of the new Anniversary Award in association with CEW UK & Country & Townhouse marks an exciting partnership opportunity to help celebrate John Bell & Croyden's 225th Birthday next year.



Applications for the award will be open to entries on 1st January 2023 and close on 14th February 2023, with brands able to win the following;



• Listing at John Bell & Croyden

• Marketing package worth £25k

• A session with a luxury brand development consultant

• Launch feature in Country and Town House Magazine

• Top featured brand/products at the 2023 JB&C Press Showcase

• Free entry into the annual CEW Beauty Awards

• Feature on CEW news and social media channels

• Complimentary membership to CEW UK for one year



Sallie Berkerey, Managing Director of CEW UK, said: "CEW is on a mission to help brands in the dynamic beauty industry to thrive and grow. We are passionate about retail in all its guises, and John Bell & Croyden's support for their stocked brands is second to none. They are also at the forefront of discovering and presenting new and exciting innovations in beauty and wellbeing to their customers. At CEW we are fortunate to meet so many new brands each week and are extremely proud to partner with the exceptional team at JB&C and the panel of industry experts on this important initiative."



Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, said: "I am thrilled to be working with the team at the CEW to discover the next exciting innovation in skincare. At John Bell & Croyden, we have always strived to stay ahead of the trends to bring our customers the best the world has to offer in skincare, and this collaboration will allow us to continue to be leaders in the beauty retail industry. I, personally, cannot wait to see each and every entry, and I encourage any brand that meets the criteria to enter the competition."



Lucy Cleland, Editorial Director, Country & Townhouse, said: “John Bell & Croyden is hands-down the best destination for discovering innovative new brands as well as trusted old favourites. Browsing their shelves is an education in itself. I'm so proud to be working with them on their quest to find the stars of the future.”



The panel of experts include:

• Alexander Johnson, GM, Head of Marketing & PR, JB&C

• Bandi Manzini, Beauty Director, The Wedding Edition

• Fatma Shaheen, CEO, Skin Design London

• Lucy Cleland, Editorial Director, Country & Townhouse

• Marcela Selimi, Senior Buyer, JB&C

• Robin Winfield, Director, JB&C

• Sallie Berkerey, Managing Director, CEW UK

• Tom Spratt, Head of Beauty, Pinterest

• Zak Maoui, Style Editor, GQ Magazine



About CEW UK:

CEW is an international professional organisation of over 10,500 individual members representing a cross-section of beauty and related businesses. Membership composition includes leading brands, independents, retailers, media, finance, recruitment and suppliers.



CEW's primary purpose is to provide programmes to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry for all members. CEW offers opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit www.cewuk.co.uk or contact the team at 0207 940 2900.



About JB&C:

Established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen for over 60 years, John Bell & Croyden’s Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 220 years.



Passionate about putting HEALTHCARE and WELLBEING first and with over 12,000 products and accompanying advice services, the beautifully designed destination store offers world class holistic services as well as a curated selection, all handpicked from the best products across health and beauty worldwide.



London’s Luxury Pharmacy is unlike no other in the world and has been dubbed the ‘best kept secret’ amongst celebrities. It is known for being the first retailer to bring many exclusive ranges and cult products to the UK.