The #1VolcanaSymposium, organised for @MarineSciCamp by IEO-CSIC and GeoTenerife took place at the Oceanographic Institute’s Canarian headquarters in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on November 21 2022.



Organised as part of IEO-CSIC and GeoTenerife’s MarineSci Camp for national and international students in the Canary Islands, Spain, the Symposium was an open access event and was streamed online. An introductory video can be seenhere.



Virtual delegates signed up from a range of international institutions and organisations including:



• Amherst College (USA)

• Arizona State University

• Consejo Insular de Aguas de Tenerife

• Coventry University

• Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Manchester

• Debre Berhan University, Ethiopia

• EMISURMIN

• European Volcanological Society

• Geólogos del Mundo

• GeolSoc

• Geological Society of London

• GEOMAR Helmholtz centre for ocean research Kiel

• Geosciences Barcelona (GEO3BCN - CSIC)

• Hong Kong Volcanoes Study Group

• INGV

• Instituo Geológico, Minero y Metalúrgico de Perú (INGEMMET)

• Instituto Tecnológico y de Energías Renovables (ITER)

• Laboratoire Magmas et Volcans

• Lancaster University

• Nottingham Trent University

• Oregon State University

• Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais

• Queensland University of Technology

• St. Lawrence University

• University of Aberdeen

• The Open University

• The University of Yaounde 1, Cameroon

• Ulster University

• Universidad de Alicante

• Universidad de Granada

• Universidad de La Laguna

• Universidad de O'Higgins (Rancagua)

• Universidad de Vigo - IEO Canarias

• Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)

• Universidad Nacional de San Agustín

• Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal

• Universitat de Barcelona

• University at Buffalo, Buffalo NY

• University of Aberdeen

• University of Barcelona

• University of Bristol

• University of East Anglia

• University of Geneva

• University of Granada

• University of Iceland

• University of Indonesia

• University of Liverpool

• University of Maryland College Park

• University of Oxford

• University of Portsmouth

• University of South Florida

• University of South Wales

• University of St Andrews

• University of Texas at San Antonio

• Uppsala University

• Vesuvian Observatory

• VMSG

• Volcanoes Study Group, Hong Kong



The event was divided into three sessions and a final discussion panel:



Session 1



Dra. Nieves Sánchez (IGME-CSIC, Spanish Geological Survey) “Geosciences applied to geohazards management: The example of La Palma eruption”.



Dr. Antonio Álvarez Valero (University of Salamanca) “From magma source to eruption under Tagoro volcano (El Hierro, Canary Islands): a petrologic, geochemical and physiographic overview of the 2011-2012 submarine event”.



Dr. Itahiza Domínguez (IGN, Spanish National Geographic Institute) “Volcano monitoring of the last two eruptions in the Canary Islands by IGN”.



Dr. Eugenio Fraile Nuez (IEO-CSIC, Spanish Institute of Oceanography) “Physical-chemical perturbations and biological response over the two most recent eruptions registered in the Canary Islands: Tagoro submarine volcano (El Hierro) and Cumbre Vieja (La Palma)”.



Session 2



Dr. Samuel J. Mitchell (University of Bristol and Chair of submarine volcanism group of IAVCEI):

“A brief overview of the IAVCEI commission: International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth's Interior”.



Dr. Ramón Casillas (University of La laguna) “Outcropping submarine volcanic rocks in the Canary Islands: genesis and meaning”.



Dr. Juan Tomás Vázquez (IEO-CSIC, Spanish Institute of Oceanography) “Submarine morphology changes during the 2021 La Palma eruption”.



Dr. Jesús M. Arrieta (IEO-CSIC, Spanish Institute of Oceanography) “Effect of volcanic inputs on marine microbial communities”.

Dra. Ana Raquel Díaz (IPNA-CSIC, Institute of Natural Products and Agrobiology) “Volcanic habitats for a singular bioprospection of marine bacteria”.



Dña. Alba González Vega (PhD. Student at IEO-CSIC) “The submarine volcano Tagoro: physical-chemical changes in the marine environment”.



D. Juan Pablo Martín Díaz (PhD. Student at IEO-CSIC) “First direct measurements of hydrothermal fluxes on the shallow submarine volcano Tagoro (El Hierro, Canary Islands): Preliminary results”.



Dña. Clàudia Pérez Barrancos (PhD. Student at IEO-CSIC) “Experimental evidence of hydrothermal vent fluids fueling microbes at the submarine volcano Tagoro”.



D. Alejandro Román (PhD. Student at ICMAN-CSIC) “Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a tool for hazard assessment: The 2021 eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma Island (Spain)”.



Final Discussion Panel



Moderator: Sharon Backhouse, GeoTenerife, Dr. Eugenio Fraile-Nuez (IEO-CSIC), Dr. Itahiza Domínguez (IGN), Dr. Ramón Casillas (ULL), Dra. Ana Raquel Díaz (IPNA-CSIC), Dr. Samuel J. Mitchell (IAVCEI).



Virtual delegates were invited to submit questions in advance of the event which were raised at the final discussion panel. The organisers would like to thank all in-person and virtual delegates for contributing to a great event and lively final discussion.



GeoTenerife in particular would like to thank Eugenio Fraile, Senior Researcher at IEO-CSIC as well as all collaborating speakers and institutions.



We aim to post videos of the sessions and make them openly available, follow our Twitter feed @GeoTenerife for details.



MarineSci Camp is an annual training camp run by GeoTenerife in association with the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) which includes residential onboard research experience with the team responsible for the ongoing monitoring of underwater volcanoes in the Canary Islands; participation in live research projects and SciComm training. For further details see the GeoTenerife MarineSci Camp.



