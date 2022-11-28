28th November 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with AVA to distribute their cloud-based security solution.



TheAVA brand is owned by the Motorola Solutions Company alongside Avigilon, Indigo Vision and Pelco which are also brands available to buy from Mayflex.



AVA provides a scalable, intelligent, cloud-based security system that helps you gain real-time visibility and insights from anywhere. It’s simple, smart security that safeguards your people and assets with proactive video security, on an open cloud platform.



Simon Steer, Security Director at Mayflex commented ‘AVA is a truly innovative cloud solution that we feel has huge potential due to the rapid growth of 5G and general improved internet speeds and coverage. With its advanced analytics and ease of install the AVA solution provides a serious alternative to current systems on the market and can also be integrated with legacy cameras so that you can take advantage of the revolutionary AI capabilities, via a hybrid cloud.’



Simon continued ‘The quality of the AVA cameras is exceptional; they are packed with features and benefits that we know our installer partners will appreciate and provides our customers with the opportunity to earn re-occurring revenue. Security is at the forefront of the system with video being encrypted in transit and at rest ensuring an extremely secure end to end system. They come with built-in AI video and audio analytics, they are easy to install, use and maintain, they have cloud-native deployment and built-in storage, and they are covered by an impressive 10-year warranty.’



Simon concluded ‘Our sales and technical teams have undergone intensive training on the AVA solution, to guide our customers in choosing the right solutions for their requirements. Customers will be able to see the AVA solution in action at the newly created Mayflex MTECH demonstration suite at our HQ in Birmingham, our office in London, as well as the AVA headquarters in London.’



For more details on the range, products and features visit the Mayflex website where you can stay up to date with all the latest information about AVA and the other brands we offer. To discuss AVA please contact our security sales team on 0121 326 2228 or email securitysales@mayflex.com.