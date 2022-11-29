How Tomorrow's Markets Will Be Defined by Today's Innovators and Disruptors
Economies around the world have been under huge impact this year dealing with inflation, the Ukraine war and the energy crisis. Given the recent turmoil, all markets are being forced to demonstrate flexibility to match the current dynamics of global trade. Yet, this restructuring will inevitably produce innovators who can adapt and underdogs who will be left behind.
The innovators and disruptors are revolutionising tomorrow's world. They're already doing it today. From the invention of the iPod to cryptocurrencies to NFTs, the way markets are structured is ever-evolving. The only constant is change. Innovators who seize the moment are shaping and dictating the face of tomorrow's market.
To give these players a platform, the renowned production company TBD Media Group is featuring them in its campaign: Innovation and Disruption Leaders. In a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media explores the ingenuity of these successful companies and takes a look at the future they are shaping.
Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini, explains the motivation behind the campaign as follows:
"By studying the success of others, you can catalyse your own. By spreading the word about our films, we will inspire the next generation of winners to build on and go beyond today's successes."
Innovation and Disruption Leaders showcases the ideas of the most innovative business icons and tells the stories behind the greatest successes of recent years from:
DANONE: Bringing health to everyone through food innovation
ADYEN: Financial Technology Platform Drives Innovation and Social Impact
SMARTPARC: Revolutionising food production to secure a sustainable and collaborative future
DTN: Harnessing data for operational intelligence to protect supply chains
GETRESPONSE: Providing powerful marketing tools for the companies that need to improve online performance
ARABIAN DRILLING: A pioneer in Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas industry
FULLSCRIPT: Delivering simple and personalised care to achieve lasting health benefits
INVEST SEOUL: Aiding Start-up Companies Boosting Innovative and Economic Development in Seoul
CAMBIUM LEARNING: Building the future by helping teachers and students feel seen, valued and supported
