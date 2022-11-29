"It is amazing news to have our Lo-Carbon Multivent MEV range made with recycled plastic recognised at the prestigious H&V News Awards!

Market-leading ventilation manufacturer Vent-Axia is celebrating winning the ‘Domestic Ventilation Product of the Year’ award at the prestigious H&V News Awards for the third year in a row. The company scooped the award for its pioneering Vent-Axia Lo-Carbon Multivent MEV range, which has set the mark for domestic ventilation by winning this category for two consecutive years. This year the Lo-Carbon Multivent MEV range literally broke the mould for domestic ventilation as the first MEV manufactured from recycled plastic, offering more sustainable choices for customers and keeping plastic in the circular economy rather than landfill. The Sussex-based company received the accolade on 24 November at the Hilton London Metropole. The night of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements saw over 600 attendees come together from the HVAC industry, which was hosted by Ed Gamble.



The H&V News Awards have been celebrating the achievements of the HVAC industry for almost 30 years and looks to reward the most forward-thinking, innovative, and customer-focused businesses in the industry. Vent-Axia’s Lo-Carbon Multivent MEV was praised by the expert judging panel, who are drawn from across the HVAC sector. The H&V News Awards Judging Panel 2022 for the Domestic Ventilation Product of the Year said it was an evolution of the company’s MEV technology being made from recycled plastic and is in line with Vent-Axia’s 2040 net zero commitment.



"It is amazing news to have our Lo-Carbon Multivent MEV range made with recycled plastic recognised at the prestigious H&V News Awards! Sustainability has always been core to our product innovation and the new Multivent MEV range is no different. We are committed to offering more sustainable choices for our customers through continuously improving our products’ energy performance, reducing waste throughout our products’ lifecycle and significantly increasing the use of recycled plastic from the circular economy in the manufacture of our products”, said Joe Tse, Product Manager at Vent-Axia.

“By the end of FY2025, over 70% of our products will be from one of our Lo-Carbon™ ranges and 90% of the products that we manufacture will be made from a recycled source. The Multivent MEV range is just the start!”



The Multivent MEV range marks an industry step-change in ventilation manufacture by moving from virgin to recycled plastic, enabled through investment in specialist manufacturing equipment, allowing Vent-Axia to produce the range in recycled plastic without affecting the unit’s function or award-winning performance.



The award-winning Lo-Carbon Multivent mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) range offers a total of nine units all made with recycled plastic. Designed to provide a simple and effective solution to help housebuilders meet the Future Homes Standard, the Multivent MEV range provides the ideal solution for new build residential projects, helping housebuilders meet DER requirements through market-leading energy efficiency and improving indoor air quality (IAQ) for homeowners. Now on top of this the move to recycled plastic further improves the environmental credentials of the product for housebuilders and homeowners. Manufactured from a reliable recycled source, which is regularly available, the new Multivent MEV units are now available in black, rather than white, as they are made from black recycled ABS. The change from manufacturing from virgin to recycled plastic does not affect the function or performance of the MEV units, which are still market leading.



The Multivent MEV range offers a reliable, highly efficient, quiet and easy to operate ventilation system, which ensures housebuilders have exactly the right ventilation for a property. The units use Lo-Carbon energy efficient EC motors, reducing the energy consumption and lowering running costs. The MEV units offer an easy-to-operate control platform and extremely low operating noise. Additional benefits include increased ventilation rates, compact design, easy installation, as well as simple and accurate commissioning. With a common digital control platform throughout the range and smart accessories for use in the home, the MEV range is a breeze to install, commission and control. Plus, the wealth of control and switching options across the range gives housebuilders the flexibility to provide a solution for any new build scenario.



Highly efficient, ultra-quiet and made from recycled plastic, the Multivent MEV range not only makes homes more sustainable, but its production is also more sustainable too. Using plastic that would otherwise go to landfill to make this award-winning ventilation system is testament to what can be achieved if companies are willing to invest time and money to improve the sustainability of products whilst ensuring that they are still best in class.



If you would like to learn more about Vent-Axia’s drive towards sustainability, visit https://www.vent-axia.com/about-us/sustainable. For further information on all products and services offered by Vent-Axia telephone 0844 856 0590 or visit www.vent-axia.com.



