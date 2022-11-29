One of the UK’s leading online window-covering retailers, Make My Blinds, has launched an unparalleled lifetime guarantee across its made-to-measure blinds and curtain range.



The first of its kind, this marks a significant moment in the online UK window covering industry. The lifetime guarantee means customers can relax with the knowledge that their products are built to last and are free from manufacturing defects in materials, mechanisms and components which make up the blind or curtain.



James Taylor, Operations Director at Make My Blinds, said,



“Make My Blinds wholeheartedly believe in the quality of our products and workmanship, leading us to this milestone decision to replace our five-year guarantee with an unrivalled lifetime guarantee.”



Taylor added, "Without a warranty end date, customers can save thousands over the lifetime of their blinds and curtains. If a product is found to be defective in materials or workmanship at any point during ownership, we will replace it for free.”



The guarantee is not restricted to new customers. The popular window covering retailer is extending the unique lifetime guarantee to all existing customers who have purchased from them at any time. A major step toward delivering their strategy of building customer relationships for life.



With the ongoing cost of living crisis, this will be a welcome change for existing customers. Any customer with a product surpassing the original five-year guarantee but experiencing an issue will get a free replacement product, allowing them to make savings that can be put towards other rising living costs.



The lifetime guarantee covers all products. Full terms and conditions can be found at makemyblinds.co.uk/warranty.



Notes to editors

Bristol-based Make My Blinds was founded in 2015 and are now one of the UK's premier online suppliers of made-to-measure window coverings.