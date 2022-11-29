LONDON (29 November 2022) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners and runners-up of its seventh annual Reader Awards.



The awards seek to celebrate the places, experiences, accommodation, tour operators, authors and personalities that National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers value most highly.



Travel reinstated itself again in 2022 as pandemic challenges cooled and confidence and a sense of adventure rose. Readers were asked to vote for the destinations that drew them back, the companies that made their trips happen, and the books, TV shows and radio programmes that inspired them to keep travelling.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said, “As ever, our readers continue to travel and have a unique outlook on the world — and they used this perspective as they voted in their thousands this year. From honouring ever-present favourites to newer innovations and inspiring media, the awards showcase the very best in travel. A huge congratulations to all the winners and runners-up



The 2022 awards saw more than 7,500 readers vote between June and August in 15 categories shortlisted by a panel of judges.



2022 READER AWARDS WINNERS:



Best country: short-haul — Italy

Best country: long-haul — New Zealand

Best city — Barcelona

Best UK destination: urban — Edinburgh

Best UK destination: rural — The Lake District

Best airline — British Airways

Best operator — Exodus Travels

Best new museum — Imperial War Museum, London

Special stays: UK — National Trust

The innovator — Karen Darke

Best travel radio or podcast — Crossing Continents (BBC Radio 4)

Best travel book — Living Planet: The Web of Life on Earth, by David Attenborough (Harper Collins)

Best travel TV — Incredible Journeys with Simon Reeve (BBC Two)

Best food & travel TV — Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (BBC Two)

Best food & travel book — The Latin American Cookbook, by Virgilio Martínez (Phaidon Press)



The winners are featured in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 1 December 2022.



Voters were automatically entered into a prize draw. Up for grabs were:



A seven-night holiday for two at the Landings Resort and Spa, St Lucia

Unwind in style at The Landings Resort and Spa, enjoying the first-class service and facilities this all-villa-suite resort has to offer. landingsstlucia.com



A six-night rail adventure for two through Slovenia with Inntravel

Discover the very best of Slovenia’s spectacular landscapes by train, from the Julian Alps to the glittering shores of the Adriatic. inntravel.co.uk



A five -night cycling holiday for two in Puglia with Macs Adventure

Explore the heel of Italy by bike, with highlights including the picturesque town of Alberobello and the hilltop city of Ostuni. macsadventure.com



A two-night stay for two at room2 in Chiswick, London

Bed down in west London at room2, a new 86-room ‘hometel’ that runs on 89% less energy compared to typical UK hotels. room2.com



A £25 voucher to spend at Stanfords

There were 10 vouchers worth £25 each to spend with the UK’s leading retailer of expertly sourced maps, travel books and accessories. stanfords.co.uk



A year’s subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK)

For fans of the magazine, there were 10 subscriptions up for grabs.

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Three issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) and one issue of Food by National Geographic Traveller for just £4. subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



