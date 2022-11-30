Re:Cognition Health proud to deliver lecanemab clinical trial





Re:Cognition Health’s Brain and Mind Experts are excited to be delivering “Clarity“ the global clinical trial for Lecanemab, as the result of the trial is being hailed as an “historic moment” by international Alzheimer’s international experts. Re:Cognition Health’s team are optimistic the results could lead to the progression of an effective potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in the UK.



1,795 volunteers in the early stages of Alzheimer’s participated in this trial, receiving fortnightly infusions of lecanemab, a new medication developed by pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen. Results demonstrated a 27% reduction in the rate of progressive cognitive decline for those on lecanemab compared to those on a placebo, in an 18-month trial.



Dr Emer MacSweeney, the CEO and Medical Director at Re:Cognition Health and the Principal Investigator for the trial comments, “We are always encouraged by the results of clinical trials, as it enables us to understand more about Alzheimer’s disease pathology and potential treatments. The results of lecanemab are very exciting, not only as a treatment for those with early stages of Alzheimer’s, but also in forging a pathway for the development of multiple new treatments. There are many new drugs currently in clinical trials for various stages of Alzheimer’s disease and it’s certainly a very exciting time with cause for optimism.”



Re:Cognition Health is one of the world’s leading clinics for delivering international clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and other causes of dementia at its multiple centres in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Guildford, Plymouth, Winchester UK and Washington DC and soon to open Houston and Chicago USA. These clinical trials are essential for advancing our understanding of medicine and improving the healthcare and quality of life for everyone affected by cognitive impairment.



As with any neurodegenerative condition, early access is imperative in helping to access treatments, particularly for enrolment in clinical trials.



Some of the early warning signs of dementia can include:

• Short-term memory loss such as forgetting names and important dates and repeatedly asking the same questions

• Changes in behaviour - unexpected & uncharacteristic anxiety and changes in mood, perhaps becoming passive and disinterested, or easily angered.

• Confusion which could include losing track of time or problems with processing information

• Forgetting words and experiencing problems with speech and language

• Loss of sense of direction, getting lost in a familiar environment and disorientated

• Difficulty in performing every day (seemingly normal) tasks such as making a cup of tea or unpacking the grocery shopping

• Problems with calculation - managing money or completing simple sums and puzzles may become an issue

• Misplacing items such as putting keys in freezer or milk in the dishwasher and not being able to retrace steps to find them

• Difficulty making decisions which may also include making the wrong decision such as personal grooming

• Issues with visual images and spatial awareness which may include difficulty reading words, judging distances or recognising colour contrast





Anyone over 50 experiencing 2 or more of these symptoms, which have been gradually progressing over the past 12 months, should consult with their GP or contact Re:Cognition Health to find out about clinical trials for other new medications similar to lecanemab.



