The central consequence of man-made climate change: the earth is getting warmer and warmer. As a result, among other things, significantly more droughts and floods are expected.



On the occasion of the 27th World Climate Conference (COP27) held in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, 2022, 197 nations, representatives of civil society and other institutions discussed the current status of the Paris Climate Agreement. At the climate summit, the Global Carbon Project science consortium published a forecast, according to which the global community has only 9 years left to achieve the 1.5-degree target if emissions continue to develop as they will in 2022.



The global community has agreed to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide to limit warming. This is because global temperatures are rising relative to the long-term average: CO2 from fossil sources is one of the main drivers of the man-made climate crisis. With all efforts, however, governments are always dependent on the support of the private sector, which must implement sustainable strategies into their business model. TBD Media Group brings together the pioneers of this necessary change.



Vision 2045 is created based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals to promote the environment, society and governance (ESG). The project is the brainchild of renowned production company TBD Media Group, which has brought together companies from around the world and across all industries to explore how they are changing to find real solutions to the planet's problems.



Using the power of film and the global reach of the Internet, TBD Media Group has produced a series of compelling documentaries to show global audiences that ESG issues are being addressed: through responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities, and good health and well-being. The films spotlight innovative and courageous companies that are using their power and influence to create a better future.



Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO of TBD Media Group believes that engaging entrepreneurs and the public is essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He states:



"Real and positive change is happening, and it is TBD Media Group's job as part of the news landscape to reflect the progress of the companies involved in the Vision 2045 project. These are the companies that are showing others the way forward."



The Vision 2045 documentary series explores how the world's most ambitious companies are using innovation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



For more information about the Vision 2045 campaign, click here: https://vision2045.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



