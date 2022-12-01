People management software provider Ciphr has doubled its number of listings on the government’s public sector digital marketplace.



G-Cloud 13 – the latest version of Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud framework agreement – enables public sector procurement teams to compare and buy cloud-based technology and services from pre-approved suppliers more efficiently and cost-effectively.



Ciphr – a supplier on the G-Cloud framework since 2013 – now boasts five listings for cloud software. The listings cover Ciphr’s full range of solutions, including Ciphr HR, Ciphr Payroll, integrated HR and payroll, Ciphr’s applicant tracking system – Ciphr iRecruit, and Ciphr’s online learning management system – Ciphr LMS.



Ciphr’s SaaS solutions can be operated independently or integrated with an organisation’s existing HR system to help busy people teams streamline their processes across the entire employee lifecycle.



Rob Oehlers, strategic account director at Ciphr, says: “We are thrilled that Ciphr has been included as a supplier in the G-Cloud 13 framework. G-Cloud dramatically simplifies the tendering process for government contracts, helping public sector organisations to maximise their budgets to the full by securing the best value technology solutions for their needs.



“We already work with a range of brilliant public-sector organisations – including the Electoral Commission, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Met Office, National Galleries of Scotland, Nottingham College, Zero Waste Scotland, and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh – and look forward to working with many more over the coming years.”



More than 600 organisations across the public, private and non-profit sectors use Ciphr’s cloud-based HR and people management solutions to help manage, retain and engage staff more effectively.



For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.



###





Media enquiries:

Emma-Louise Jones, digital PR manager at Ciphr

e: ejones@ciphr.com

t: 01628 244206



David Richter, director of marketing at Ciphr

e: drichter@ciphr.com

Website: www.ciphr.com

Twitter: @ciphrhrsoftware

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ciphr



About Ciphr

Ciphr is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners. Over 200 employees work across the group, which is headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, and includes Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).



Ciphr is a specialist provider of SaaS HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software through its HCM platform, Ciphr Connect. Ciphr’s cloud-based solutions help busy HR teams to streamline their processes across the entire employee lifecycle and spend more time working strategically.



Ciphr Connect enables seamless integration, not only across Ciphr's own solutions but also with an ecosystem of specialist, third-party tools using its modern API technology.



About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) are the biggest public procurement organisation in the UK. They support the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.