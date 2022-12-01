Digital banking has become a fundamental requisite for most banks and their digitally savvy consumers. It is believed that by 2030, technology will drive a fundamental shift in banking where traditional banks will become hidden or even invisible.



According to GBSB Global Business School, this innovation of digital finance has the potential to create many new digital careers. Which will require different new training and degree programmes.



Digital finance is also becoming more and more mainstream. From customary online banking to crypto trading with Bitcoin, Terra, Shiba Inu, and many other evolving digital currencies, the term digital finance is generally used to describe the use of new technologies within the financial services industry. It takes stock of products, applications, processes, and business models that have revolutionised the traditional banking and financial services industry.



It is predicted that leading banks will also use technology and consumer data to direct financial services at the customer's moment of need, often at the expense of brand visibility, buried within a broader, more digital, connected way of life.



The trends we can expect to see in the next 10 years



1.Latest Artificial Intelligence will provide added value for not only the business but the consumer as well.

2.Cryptocurrencies will be normalised, embraced by societies across the globe.

3.Tokenising digital assets will increase efficiency on the blockchain network.

4.Sustainable innovation is forecasted to generate influence and create greater revenues.



In line with these trends, business schools are now providing more programmes for those who want to excel in digital finance careers.



For more information about GBSB Global Business School’s ‘Master in Financial Management, Digital Banking and Internet Finance’ please visit:





/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with the researchers, contact Kate Mowbray at BlueSky PR on Kate@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 710022871