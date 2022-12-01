LONDON (1 December 2022) — The Jan/Feb issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this issue focuses on the wild side of New Zealand. From e-biking through ancient forests, hiking across glaciers and exploring the original adventure centre, Queenstown, to trekking revered volcanic peaks and caving with glow worms, there’s an adventure to suit everyone in this natural playground.



Also this issue, we reveal the winners of the annual Reader Awards, which celebrates the places, experiences, tour operators and travel innovators shaping the industry in 2022.



This issue also comes with a cruise guide, which takes to the waters of the Peruvian Amazon, goes polar bear-spotting in Svalbard, navigates the ﬂoating villages of Vietnam’s Lan Ha Bay and spends a long weekend on France’s Canal du Midi.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Montenegro: Discover pristine nature, ancient forts and rich wines in the Jewel of the Balkans.



Bhutan: Set off through the clouds on the Himalayan kingdom’s newly restored hiking trail.



Israel: Journey to the Lower Galilee, a famous pilgrimage site and surprising gourmet escape.



Amsterdam: The multicultural east end is having a renaissance, with fun bars and arthouse cinemas.



Atlanta: A new greenway and trap music museum are paving the way for an urban makeover.



Isle of Man: Castles and glens come alive with ancient legends on this Celtic island.



Bayonne: Sugar meets spice in France’s ‘chocolate capital’, where Basque ingredients shine.



Bangkok: From hip budget rooms to boutique stays, the Thai capital’s hotel scene is among the most dynamic in Asia.



Smart Traveller: The £72m regeneration of Chester; new itineraries for 2023; where to stay in Kerla; a walking tour of Bruges; what not to miss in Dorset; a guide to Durban; and the best kit for mountain biking.



Notes from an author: Timothy Phillips on Lübeck, Germany.



Meet the adventurer: Filmmaker and historian Alex Bescoby.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts suggests places to explore in the Caribbean for an active getaway; the documentation required if the surname on your child’s passport is different to your own; cosy places to stay in the UK with good walks; and where to go for a no-fly ski trip beyond France.



Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at the Hollywood Sign, and Hot Topic asks if reintroducing species is a good idea. Finally, the report looks at how travel will look in 2023 after a year of disruption.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



