LONDON (1 December): This winter, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is celebrating the showstopper ¬— those indulgent, often stunning centrepiece desserts that are the stars of the festive season.



The latest edition of this special-issue series puts the spotlight on some of the world’s most fascinating signature desserts, from Sweden’s Budapest roll and Viennese sachertorte to matcha mille crepe cake and New York cheesecake.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “During the colder months, it’s important to be kind to yourself. And what better way than to indulge in something sweet.



“This issue, we’re celebrating the sumptuous desserts that adorn dinner tables across the globe during the festive season, from our own beloved trifle to France’s outrageous croquembouche.”



Also in this issue, we enjoy herring on Germany’s Baltic coast; Georgia’s signature cheesy bread, khachapuri, in the capital Tbilisi; a family feast in Singapore; and the culinary pleasures of Cornwall out of season, away from the summer crowds. All this, plus the highlights of Chicago, Lille and Toronto.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Massaman curry — the lowdown on this mellow Thai classic

• My Life in Food: Actor Idris Elba on African cuisine and learning to cook with his mum

• Try it Now: How Korean corn dogs made the jump from social media to UK menus

• Five Ways With: How how to get the best out of walnuts

• Recipe Journal: Four cheese dishes from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering arepas

• The Pioneer: Netherlands-based chef Emile van der Staak on turning his back on meat and his restaurant’s ‘food forest’



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE http://magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-dec22



Fast facts

Issue 18

On sale date: 1 December 2022

Price: £4.80

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more: nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Tumblr: NatGeoTravelUK.tumblr.com

Pinterest: pinterest.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half-a-billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Glen Mutel, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk