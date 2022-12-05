ESCP Business School ranks 3rd in the latest Financial Times European Business Schools ranking

ESCP Business School has been ranked 3rd among the top 95 European institutions in the Financial Times annual ‘European Business Schools’ ranking.



ESCP ranks 1st in Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain, and 2nd in France and the UK. This outstanding ranking reaffirms the school’s place as one of the most prestigious business schools in Europe.



This position in the ‘European Business Schools’ ranking is based on the overall scores that ESCP has achieved for each FT ranking it has featured in this year: the MBA, Executive Education, Master in Management (MiM) and EMBA rankings. Across the board, ESCP demonstrated exceptional performance. Our EMBA, MiM and Master in Finance programmes rank among the top 5 in the world.



“Our approach to business education is rooted in our European values and identity. Ranking among the top three business schools on the continent emphasises the overall quality of our programmes throughout our six campuses in Europe and our commitment to this European vision” says Prof. Frank Bournois, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School.



Across its programmes, ESCP is also positioned at the top of the table for international course experience and the diversity of its faculty. In fact, 86% of ESCP faculty are international.



“By having such a strong international faculty at ESCP, and with campuses based in locations across Europe, our students witness first-hand the value of diverse leadership. This brings a multi-expertise, multi-perspective approach to learning, which enhances students’ overall experience and prepares them to be the responsible leaders of tomorrow” says Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Academic and International Affairs.



For more information about ESCP Business School and the programmes they offer,

please visit: https://escp.eu/



/ENDS

Press Contacts: Olivia Nieberg, olivia@bluesky-pr.com +44 (0)1582 790 091