Operators can now more easily move from virtualized to cloud-native infrastructure, which is at the heart of the 5G revolution, with the launch of the second generation of PowerDNS Cloud Control.



Building on the launch of PowerDNS’ first fully cloud-native solution (PowerDNS Cloud Control 1.0) in 2021, this second generation incorporates feedback and additional requirements from operators.



These include working with PowerDNS Authoritative Server, as well as support for replication mechanisms and backends to store the data. In addition, Lua scripts can be managed via Helm charts for both PowerDNS Recursor and DNSdist. This means the PowerDNS scripting and the flexibility and protection (including DDoS protection) of DNSdist can now also be used in cloud-native deployments. In addition, Cloud Control enables the use of DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and DoT (DNS over TLS) encrypted DNS endpoints, helping operators to move towards offering encrypted DNS in a cloud-native way.



With these updates, Cloud Control now supports all major DNS functions, and the second generation is ready for operators to use in their move to cloud-native DNS services. This includes deploying a cloud-native PowerDNS solution to provide end-users with fast, secure and reliable DNS services.



Neil Cook, head of product at PowerDNS, said: “DNS is one of the vital components of the internet, invisibly making it work for everyone. PowerDNS has been at the forefront of developing the software to support that, ensure our customers can meet the demands of the ever-evolving landscape. Recognizing that the next generation of infrastructure is being built right now on cloud-native technologies, we have launched our second generation of Cloud Control to ensure that PowerDNS is fully ready to support our customers in meeting that challenge.”



For further information about PowerDNS Cloud Control and other solutions, please visit the PowerDNS product page.



About PowerDNS

PowerDNS, an Open-Xchange company, has been a trusted supplier of open-source DNS software, services, and support since 1999. Its solutions support some of the largest operators across the globe with state-of-the-art DNS Resolving, DNS for 5G networks, cloud-native DNS, and DNS encryption. In addition, it delivers network-based security for IoT devices, as well as family safety and protection against malware. It also supports efficient domain name hosting and ENUM applications. For further details, visit the PowerDNS product page.